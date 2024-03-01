Hyundai Motor America Reports All-Time February 2024 Sales

Total sales up 6%; Best ever total and retail sales in February

Battery-electric retail sales jump 24%

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record-breaking total February sales of 60,341 units, a 6% increase compared with February 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in February for Tucson (+8%), Tucson PHEV (+280%), Tucson HEV (+29%), Palisade (+16%), and Kona EV (+15%). Hyundai's eco-friendly vehicle sales grew 7%, while fleet volume was 8.3%. Hyundai also achieved record-breaking retail sales of 55,341, a 5% increase year-over-year.

"Hyundai's sales of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are steadily rising, with significant year-over-year growth," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "We take pride in the recognition our EV and plug-in hybrid models have received and remain committed to providing our customers with a diverse range of products."

February Total Sales Summary



Feb-24 Feb-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Hyundai 60,341 57,044 +6 % 107,884 109,045 -1 %

February Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Feb-24 Feb-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Elantra 8,432 10,371 -19 % 15,332 19,026 -19 % Ioniq 5 1,993 2,074 -4 % 3,458 3,622 -5 % Ioniq 5 ROBOTAXI 3 0 0 % 3 0 0 % Ioniq 6 902 0 0 % 1,662 0 0 % Kona 7,024 6,080 +16 % 13,601 11,906 +14 % Nexo 11 28 -61 % 34 44 -23 % Palisade 7,832 6,742 +16 % 15,470 13,426 +15 % Santa Cruz 2,568 2,868 -10 % 5,055 5,482 -8 % Santa Fe 9,239 7,993 +16 % 15,260 15,290 -0 % Sonata 4,379 4,307 +2 % 7,500 9,180 -18 % Tucson 15,999 14,031 +14 % 27,115 26,059 +4 % Venue 1,959 2,537 -23 % 3,394 4,978 -32 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America