Hyundai Motor America Reports All-Time June and Q2 2021 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total June sales of 72,465 units, a 45% increase compared with June 2020. This was the highest June sales total in Hyundai history and the fourth consecutive month setting a new monthly record.

"The dedication of our retail partners in delivering Hyundai vehicles with an outstanding consumer experience is paying off with even more sales records," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We continue to successfully manage the extraordinary consumer demand in close collaboration with our manufacturing and supply chain partners."

June Retail Highlights

Hyundai set a new June retail sales record with 66,765 retail sales, up 36%. Retail sales rose for the entire lineup with SUVs (+24%), cars (+64%) and eco-friendly vehicles (+639%), all growing substantially. Eco-friendly vehicles also accounted for 11% of the retail volume.

Q2 and First Half Highlights

In the second quarter, Hyundai sold 240,005 total (+69%) and 226,094 retail (+69%) units, both all-time Q2 records. The first half also saw new records with 407,135 total (+49%) and 383,564 retail (+55%) sales.

June Total Sales Summary



Jun-21 Jun-20 % Chg Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD % Chg Hyundai 72,465 50,135 45% 240,005 141,722 69% 407,135 272,597 49%

June Product and Corporate Activities

Santa Cruz Production Begins: Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama celebrated the launch of the all-new 2022 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama celebrated the launch of the all-new 2022 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle Elantra N Teaser: Hyundai Motor Company revealed the first glimpse of the Elantra N

Hyundai Motor Company revealed the first glimpse of the Elantra N Hyundai and Disney: In support of the #QuestionEverything marketing campaign for the all-new Tucson , Hyundai partnered with Disney to produce custom content featuring talent and characters from The Bachelorette, black-ish, SportsCenter and Marvel

In support of the #QuestionEverything marketing campaign for the all-new , Hyundai partnered with Disney to produce custom content featuring talent and characters from The Bachelorette, black-ish, SportsCenter and Marvel Good Housekeeping Awards: Four Hyundai vehicles were featured in Good Housekeeping's Best New Family Cars for 2021

Four Hyundai vehicles were featured in Good Housekeeping's Best New Family Cars for 2021 Fuel Cell Racing: Hyundai Motor Group announced that its dedicated hydrogen fuel cell system brand, HTWO, will make its motorsports debut in the ETCR

Hyundai Motor Group announced that its dedicated hydrogen fuel cell system brand, HTWO, will make its motorsports debut in the ETCR Boston Dynamics: Hyundai Motor Group completed its acquisition of Boston Dynamics

Model Total Sales

Vehicle Jun-21 Jun-20 % Chg Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD %Chg Accent 959 1,239 -23% 5,832 3,487 67% 10,104 8,294 22% Elantra 14,785 7,561 96% 47,964 22,705 111% 74,057 48,450 53% Ioniq 3,444 868 297% 6,982 1,916 264% 11,107 5,438 104% Kona 8,388 5,943 41% 28,386 15,593 82% 50,996 30,767 66% Nexo 22 12 83% 56 25 124% 134 76 76% Palisade 5,965 8,169 -27% 22,294 19,366 15% 43,501 36,455 19% Santa Fe 11,202 8,376 34% 34,540 23,527 47% 63,110 43,429 45% Sonata 9,938 5,407 84% 33,641 14,687 129% 54,198 30,289 79% Tucson 14,621 10,216 43% 50,370 34,206 47% 83,517 57,941 44% Veloster 108 806 -87% 674 2,205 -69% 1,361 4,287 -68% Venue 3,033 1,538 97% 9,266 4,005 131% 15,050 7,171 110%

