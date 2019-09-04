Hyundai Motor America Reports August 2019 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported August sales of 63,737 units, a 12% increase in comparison with August 2018 and the 13th straight month of increasing total sales on a comparative monthly basis. Hyundai SUVs continued to resonate with customers, setting an all-time August sales mark. Additionally, Hyundai fleet sales accounted for only 10% of total sales on the month.

Retail Highlights

Hyundai's retail sales increased 11% in August, the sixth time in the last seven months that Hyundai achieved monthly year-over-year retail sales growth. Retail gains were led by Santa Fe (up 38%), Tucson (up 23%), Kona (up 34%), Ioniq (up 51%) and Veloster (41%). In the third month of Palisade retail sales, Hyundai's flagship SUV continued to exceed expectations with significant customer demand resulting in more than 5,000 retail unit sales. In total, retail SUV sales finished at 34,844 units, the best ever monthly total, representing a 61% mix of retail volume compared with 48% mix in July 2018.

Sales Summary



Aug-19 Aug-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Hyundai 63,737 56,929 454,405 435,852

Total Volume Highlights

Hyundai SUVs set their all-time August total sales record, selling 36,347 units and growing 31% compared with August 2018. Santa Fe sales (not including Santa Fe XL) were up 8% and Kona sales increased by 34%, which included the best monthly total ever for Kona EV sales. Tucson also established a new August record, gaining 21% and Hyundai's flagship premium three-row Palisade SUV continued to turn quickly as more inventory reached Hyundai dealers with a 15% increase compared with last month, July 2019. The SUV performance represented 57% of total Hyundai sales compared with 49% in August of last year.

Hyundai's eco-friendly vehicles also performed well with sales of all alternative-fueled Hyundai vehicles up 139% including Ioniq growing a significant 128%, setting an August high, and NEXO increasing 62 percent compared to the prior month, July 2019. Rounding out Hyundai models with sales growth, Veloster N's enthusiast appeal and performance capabilities were a large part of Veloster total sales jumping 43%.

"There has never been a stronger lineup of Hyundai cars, SUVs and alternative-powered vehicles and customers are validating that claim with another impressive month of double digit sales growth," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "In just its third month of sales, our flagship Palisade is attracting new family customers to the brand that are seeking a premium three-row SUV with a compelling design and one loaded with safety and convenience technologies. Given this response we are working hard to increase dealer inventory to satisfy the tremendous demand."

August Product and Corporate Activities

Santa Fe Wins Cars.com Mid-Size SUV Challenge: In a rigorous mid-size SUV evaluation by Cars.com experts, the 2019 Santa Fe Ultimate outclassed six of the most popular midsize SUVs on the market.

Santa Fe Wins Cars.com Mid-Size SUV Challenge: In a rigorous mid-size SUV evaluation by Cars.com experts, the 2019 Santa Fe Ultimate outclassed six of the most popular midsize SUVs on the market.

NEXO Named an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+: The NEXO Fuel Cell SUV was the first production fuel cell to be crash tested by the IIHS in the U.S. and it achieved the organization's highest-rating of a TOP SAFETY PICK+.

2020 Hyundai Models Earn NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings: In the U.S. government's leading safety test, the 2020 Kona, Santa Fe, and Tucson were all awarded 5-star overall safety ratings, the highest available distinction.

Beauchene Family Palisade: The Beauchene's became one of the first families to own the all-new Palisade after Hyundai learned of their heart-warming and selfless story of adoption and promised them a new Palisade on Good Morning America.

Model Sales

Vehicle Aug-19 Aug-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Accent 1,577 2,586 18,313 19,284 Elantra 14,305 15,475 110,855 128,956 Ioniq 2,152 945 12,642 10,742 Kona 6,385 4,772 49,851 24,138 Nexo 34 0 174 36* Palisade 5,115 0 9,962 0 Santa Fe 10,828 11,347 88,043 78,807 Sonata 8,231 9,457 62,339 73,240 Tucson 13,985 11,559 92,568 92,832 Veloster 1,125 788 9,658 7,190

*Includes Tucson Fuel Cell sales

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

