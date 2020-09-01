Hyundai Motor America Reports August 2020 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total August sales of 58,361 units, an 8% decline compared with August 2019. Retail sales were down 2%. Hyundai fleet sales were down 63% and represented 4% of total volume. There were three additional selling days in August 2019 and Labor Day holiday weekend sales were included in last year's August numbers. On a daily selling rate basis, Hyundai retail sales increased 7% year over year. Industry forecasts predicted a 20% drop in total sales for the entire industry.

"Despite a down market, our SUVs continue to drive sales and deliver results for us and our dealers," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Our entire line up performed well, but Palisade led the pack and is one of the fastest selling vehicles in the industry. Sonata sales were up, because customers still want great, high-quality, safe sedans."

Despite this month's sale decline, Hyundai has increased its retail market share nearly a full percentage point on the year, the biggest gain in the industry.

Hyundai sold 55,915 retail units in August, with SUVs representing 67% of the total retail mix. Hyundai SUV retail sales grew 8%. Retail sales of the flagship SUV Palisade were up 56%, while Kona retail sales jumped 22%, establishing new August total and retail sales records. Sonata retail sales increased 11% in August as research from Cars.com found that 41% of shoppers were in the market for sedans, higher than SUVs and crossovers (39%).

August Sales Summary



Aug-20 Aug-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Hyundai 58,361 63,737 388,635 454,405

August Product and Corporate Activities

IONIQ Brand Launch: Hyundai unveiled its global IONIQ brand, opening a new chapter as a leader in electrified mobility.

Hyundai unveiled its global IONIQ brand, opening a new chapter as a leader in electrified mobility. Elantra N Reveal: The all-new Elantra N is designed and engineered to deliver enhanced driving performance to the bold all-new Elantra that is arriving at U.S. dealers in Q4.

The all-new Elantra N is designed and engineered to deliver enhanced driving performance to the bold all-new Elantra that is arriving at U.S. dealers in Q4. IIHS TOP SAFETY PICKS: The Venue was awarded an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK, bringing Hyundai's total to 10 award-winning vehicles, tied for the most in the industry.

The Venue was awarded an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK, bringing Hyundai's total to 10 award-winning vehicles, tied for the most in the industry. IMSA Racing Success: Hyundai's racing partner, Bryan Herta Autosport, scored its third straight 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge victory and second straight podium sweep.

Hyundai's racing partner, Bryan Herta Autosport, scored its third straight 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge victory and second straight podium sweep. Personnel Additions: Hyundai further strengthened its leadership team adding Olabisi Boyle as the new vice president of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy and Fred DePerez as the vice president of Product Line Management and Sales Planning.

Model Sales

Vehicle Aug-20 Aug-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Accent 1,135 1,577 10,967 18,313 Elantra 9,135 14,305 66,868 110,855 Ioniq 879 2,152 8,143 12,642 Kona 7,998 6,385 45,842 49,851 Nexo 25 34 117 174 Palisade 7,983 5,115 52,842 9,962 Santa Fe 9,129 10,828 61,854 88,043 Sonata 7,965 8,231 45,088 62,339 Tucson 11,632 13,985 80,495 92,568 Veloster 836 1,125 5,984 9,658 Venue 1,644 0 10,435 0

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

