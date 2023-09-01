Hyundai Motor America Reports August 2023 Sales

  • August Total Sales Increased 1% to 65,046
  • Eco-Friendly Vehicle Total Sales Climb; Up 80%
  • Best-Ever August Total Sales for IONIQ 5, Santa Fe PHEV, Santa Fe HEV, Kona EV Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and Santa Cruz

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total August sales of 65,046 units, a 1% increase compared with August 2022. Hyundai set total sales records in August for IONIQ 5 (+136%), Santa Fe HEV (+72%), Santa Fe PHEV (+55%), Kona EV (+653%) Tucson HEV (+41%), Tucson PHEV (+150%) and Santa Cruz (+6%). SUVs represented 75% of the sales mix. Hyundai fleet sales were 11.5% of the total volume for the month.

"Hyundai's commitment to providing consumers with a multitude of eco-friendly products has once again delivered positive results with August total sales compared to last year," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America. "Consumer demand for our eco-friendly lineup remains strong and saw growth of 80% year-over-year."

August Total Sales Summary

Aug-23

Aug-22

% Chg

Q3
2023

Q3
2022

% Chg

2023
YTD

2022
YTD

% Chg

Hyundai

65,046

64,335

+1 %

131,573

124,966

+5 %

526,186

468,833

+12 %

August Product and Corporate Activities

  • Hyundai Unveils Refreshed 2024 Elantra Lineup: Hyundai launched the improved 2024 Elantra compact sedan for the North American market during a YouTube news conference.
  • Hyundai Highest-Ranked Mass Market Brand In J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study: J.D. Power named Hyundai as its overall innovation leader for the mass market segment in the 2023 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) StudySM. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Hyundai has secured the top position in the U.S. TXI Mass Market Innovation Index rankings.
  • Hyundai Radically Transforms All-New Santa Fe SUV: Hyundai's all-new Santa Fe SUV debuted through a digital world premiere with an 'Open for More' concept that conveys the model's radical transformation centered on its new wide tailgate.
  • Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Announces $290 Million Investment: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and leaders from the City of Montgomery, Montgomery County, and the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce joined Hyundai Motor Manufacturing, LLC (HMMA) President and CEO Ernie Kim to announce that HMMA is investing $290 million to enhance production of Hyundai's popular sport utility vehicles. 
  • Georgia Tech and Hyundai Announce Multi-Decade Partnership: Georgia Tech and Hyundai Motor Company announced a multi-decade partnership as part of Hyundai's investments in the state of Georgia. 
  • Hyundai Issues Maui Wildfire Relief Program: In support of residents and communities affected by the wildfires in Maui, Hyundai Motor America announced a multifaceted wildfire relief program to help deploy immediate humanitarian aid and provide financial relief.
  • IONIQ 5 Named Best All-Wheel Drive Car by New England Motor Press Association: Hyundai's award-winning, all-electric IONIQ 5 has been named best all-wheel drive car by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) in the organization's Winter Test evaluations. 

Model Total Sales

Vehicles

Aug-23

Aug-22

% Chg

Q3
2023

Q3
2022

% Chg

2023
YTD

2022
YTD

% Chg

Accent

0

2,174

0 %

1

6,084

-100 %

31

13,514

-100 %

Elantra

11,262

14,238

-21 %

23,160

26,259

-12 %

97,898

75,103

+30 %

Ioniq

0

1

0 %

0

7

0 %

0

3,669

0 %

Ioniq 5

3,572

1,516

+136 %

7,707

3,494

+121 %

21,348

17,186

+24 %

Ioniq 6

1,663

0

0 %

3,408

0

0 %

6,653

0

0 %

Kona

5,777

3,388

+71 %

11,900

7,641

+56 %

49,825

40,428

+23 %

Nexo

18

18

0 %

52

47

+11 %

157

318

-51 %

Palisade

6,107

8,220

-26 %

11,859

13,341

-11 %

51,306

56,978

-10 %

Santa Cruz

3,079

2,899

+6 %

5,982

5,700

+5 %

26,032

23,903

+9 %

Santa Fe

11,732

9,510

+23 %

22,344

19,042

+17 %

83,486

76,937

+9 %

Sonata

3,397

4,833

-30 %

6,606

9,466

-30 %

33,940

29,061

+17 %

Tucson

16,242

14,305

+14 %

33,776

28,583

+18 %

134,367

112,654

+19 %

Veloster

0

281

0 %

0

455

0 %

6

1,584

-100 %

Venue

2,197

2,952

-26 %

4,778

4,847

-1 %

21,137

17,498

+21 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

