Hyundai Motor America Reports December 2019 and Total Year Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total December sales of 64,720 units, a slight 1% decrease in comparison with December 2018. The month was highlighted by strong demand for Palisade, a significant increase in Elantra sales and building sales volume for the all-new marquee 2020 Sonata. Hyundai again achieved sales growth while reducing its dependency on fleet sales, which were down 27% on the month.



Total Sales Summary





Dec-19 Dec-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD

Hyundai 64,720 65,107 688,771 667,634

2019 Year End Sales Highlights

For the year, Hyundai sold 688,771 vehicles, the best calendar year total sales since 2016. The total year sales results were a 3% volume increase, while retail sales were up 5%. Hyundai SUVs set an all-time annual record with 368,160 units sold, a 20% increase compared with 2018. SUV sales represented 53% of total sales, the highest SUV mix in Hyundai history, up from 46% last year. Santa Fe (up 9%), Ioniq (up 30%) and Kona (up 56%) all established new annual sales records.

2019 was headlined by new vehicle introductions, including two brand new nameplates at the opposite ends of Hyundai's SUV lineup – the flagship, three-row SUV Palisade and compact, entry-level SUV Venue. And unlike some of its competitors, Hyundai brought life back to the sedan with its all-new, eighth generation Sonata. Hyundai also maintained its focus on offering customers more eco-friendly options with the refreshed Ioniq lineup (hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric) and growing sales of its Kona Electric and NEXO fuel cell vehicle.

December Retail Highlights

Hyundai's retail sales increased 9% in December. Retail gains on the month were led by Santa Fe (up 3%, excluding Santa Fe XL), Tucson (up 31%), and Kona (up 6%), while Palisade again exceeded 5,000 retail units. In total, retail SUV sales finished at 31,786 units, the best ever December total, representing a 61% mix of retail volume compared with a 52% mix in December 2018. This was also the sixth consecutive month exceeding 60% retail SUV mix.

December Total Volume Highlights

Hyundai models in December with total volume sales increases included Elantra (up 24%) and Santa Fe (up 6%, excluding Santa Fe XL), while Palisade had its best month ever with 5,654 units sold.

"2019 was a successful year for Hyundai in the U.S. where we grew total sales volume by 3% in an industry that is down slightly, resulting in an increased market share for the brand," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We closed the year strong with retail sales increasing by 13% in the fourth quarter thanks to our now complete SUV lineup with seven different options for customers. The year was also spent working closely with our dealer partners to provide the right vehicles to customers and to make a concerted effort to improve the customer sales and service experience. We are pleased with the finish to 2019 and are looking forward to maintaining the momentum in 2020."

December Product and Corporate Activities

Palisade Wins the Cars.com Three-Row SUV Challenge: The Hyundai Palisade beat out seven of the most popular midsize SUVs to be named the winner of Cars.com's three-row SUV challenge.

The Hyundai Palisade beat out seven of the most popular midsize SUVs to be named the winner of Cars.com's three-row SUV challenge. Santa Clara University Awarded $100,000 Grant: Hyundai concluded its Fill it Forward Challenge with Santa Clara University's Office of Sustainability winning a $100,000 grant. The competition challenged students and faculty members from Pepperdine University , Loyola Marymount University , and Santa Clara University to opt for reusable instead of plastic water bottles.

Hyundai concluded its Fill it Forward with Office of Sustainability winning a grant. The competition challenged students and faculty members from , , and to opt for reusable instead of plastic water bottles. Consumer Electronics Show: Hyundai teased its CES news that will present its vision of the future of mobility and cities that includes urban air mobility, purpose built autonomous vehicles and a hub that brings it all together. Hyundai's innovative smart mobility solutions will be showcased at Hyundai's CES press event at 3 p.m. on January 6 at Mandalay Bay South Convention Center 2F Oceanside B.

Hyundai teased its CES news that will present its vision of the future of mobility and cities that includes urban air mobility, purpose built autonomous vehicles and a hub that brings it all together. Hyundai's innovative smart mobility solutions will be showcased at Hyundai's CES press event at on at Mandalay Bay South Convention Center 2F Oceanside B. Hyundai Motor Company 2025 Roadmap: Hyundai Motor Company unveiled a bold roadmap to secure its position as a frontrunner in the future mobility industry. Under the new roadmap, named Strategy 2025, the company will foster Smart Mobility Device and Smart Mobility Service as two core business pillars, and the synergy between the two pillars is expected to facilitate the company's transition into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider.



Model Sales



Vehicle Dec-19 Dec-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD

Accent 2,311 3,830 25,628 29,090

Elantra 18,720 15,076 175,094 200,415

Ioniq 1,164 1,275 19,574 15,076

Kona 6,678 8,319 73,326 47,090

Nexo 15 8 267 44*

Palisade 5,654 0 28,736 0

Santa Fe 10,350 11,347 127,373 117,038

Sonata 7,105 8,705 87,466 105,118

Tucson 11,224 15,384 137,381 142,263

Veloster 712 1,161 12,849 10,871

Venue 787 0 1,077 0









* Includes Tucson Fuel Cell sales

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

http://www.hyundai.com

