Hyundai Motor America Reports December, Q4 and 2020 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total December sales of 66,278 units, a 2% increase compared with December 2019. December retail sales were up 12%. Hyundai December fleet sales were down 34%.

Hyundai sold 57,777 retail units in December, with SUVs representing 70% of the total retail mix. Retail sales rose for every Hyundai SUV model: Venue (+108%), Kona (+11%), Tucson (+10%), Santa Fe (+27% and its best December ever) and Palisade (+46%). Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales grew 92% with Ioniq up 101% and Sonata Hybrid up 409%.

Q4 and 2020 Year End Sales

In Q4, Hyundai sold a total of 178,844 units, a 2% decline and 155,584 retail units, a 3% increase compared with Q4 2019. For the year, Hyundai sold 622,269 total vehicles, a 10% decline compared with 2019. Hyundai SUVs set an all-time annual record with 402,661 total units sold, a 9% increase. On the retail front, Hyundai sold 565,022 retail units for a 1% gain.

"We have to give a lot of credit to our Hyundai dealers. It was their ingenuity and resiliency that sustained us through this challenging year and positioned the company for future growth," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We were leaders in retail and total market share gain for the year thanks to quick action by the entire company and one of the strongest product lineups in the industry."

Dec-20 Dec-19 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Hyundai 66,278 64,720 178,844 182,415 622,269 688,771

December Product and Corporate Activities

Strategy 2025: Hyundai Motor Company updated the roadmap for its future business strategy

Hyundai Motor Company updated the roadmap for its future business strategy Elantra Awards: Elantra was named a finalist for the prestigious 2021 North American Car of the Year award and was selected as the Car of the Year by the Detroit Free Press

Elantra was named a finalist for the prestigious 2021 North American Car of the Year award and was selected as the Car of the Year by the 2021 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards: Santa Fe, Kona Electric and Elantra received Best Buy Awards from Kelley Blue Book

Santa Fe, Kona Electric and Elantra received Best Buy Awards from 2021 Palisade TSP+: The 2021 Palisade received a 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) award from IIHS, giving Hyundai the most combined TSP+ and TSP rated vehicles in the industry

The 2021 Palisade received a 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) award from IIHS, giving Hyundai the most combined TSP+ and TSP rated vehicles in the industry 2021 IMSA Pilot Challenge: Hyundai announced a three-car commitment to the 2021 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season with the new Elantra N TCR model

Model Total Sales

Vehicle Dec-20 Dec-19 Q4 2020 Q4 2019 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Accent 1,559 2,311 3,660 5,613 15,975 25,628 Elantra 10,849 18,720 30,372 49,625 105,475 175,094 Ioniq 2,039 1,164 4,331 5,428 13,570 19,574 Kona 8,349 6,678 23,440 18,188 76,253 73,326 Nexo 13 15 70 70 208 267 Palisade 8,123 5,654 22,078 15,279 82,661 28,736 Santa Fe 12,500 10,350 30,337 31,054 100,757 127,373 Sonata 8,059 7,105 23,871 19,098 76,997 87,466 Tucson 11,881 11,224 32,518 34,520 123,657 137,381 Veloster 267 712 1,006 2,463 7,591 12,849 Venue 2,639 787 7,161 1,077 19,125 1,077

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

