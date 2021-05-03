Hyundai Motor America Reports Historic April 2021 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total April sales of 77,523 units, a 128% increase compared with April 2020. Hyundai again set an all-time monthly sales record, beating the previous best ever mark set just last month. Hyundai fleet sales were down 27%, representing 3% of total volume.

"April 2021 was the second month in a row that we established a new best ever total and retail sales monthly record," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "It was a team effort across the entire organization from manufacturing, logistics, sales and marketing, and our dealerships to deliver more Hyundai vehicles than ever before. As our all-new Tucson begins hitting dealerships in greater numbers, we expect the design and technology of our lineup to continue resonating with consumers."

April Retail Highlights

April was also the best retail month ever, with 74,978 retail sales, up 146%. Retail sales rose for the entire lineup with SUVs (+137%), cars (+163%) and eco-friendly vehicles (+640%), all up triple digits.

April Total Sales Summary

Apr-21 Apr-20 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD % Chg Hyundai 77,523 33,968 128% 244,653 164,843 48%

April Product and Corporate Activities

Santa Cruz Global Reveal: Hyundai unveiled its highly anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle that breaks new ground within the SUV, Truck and Crossover segments by offering a vehicle unlike anything else in the U.S. market

Hyundai unveiled its highly anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle that breaks new ground within the SUV, Truck and Crossover segments by offering a vehicle unlike anything else in the U.S. market All-New 2022 Tucson Marketing Campaign : Questions are at the heart of making things great, and Hyundai tapped into this mindset for its creative marketing campaign for the all-new 2022 Tucson that includes a star-studded TV spot

: Questions are at the heart of making things great, and Hyundai tapped into this mindset for its creative marketing campaign for the all-new 2022 Tucson that includes a star-studded TV spot All-New Kona N: Hyundai Motor Company unveiled the all-new Kona N at a digital showcase dedicated to exploring Hyundai's N Brand

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled the all-new Kona N at a digital showcase dedicated to exploring Hyundai's N Brand IHHS Top Safety Picks: The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe and Elantra were awarded 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe and Elantra were awarded 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) KBB's 5-Year Cost to Own: Hyundai received two Cost to Own awards from Kelley Blue Book (KBB) for its Venue SUV and all-new Elantra for a second year in a row

Hyundai received two Cost to Own awards from (KBB) for its Venue SUV and all-new Elantra for a second year in a row "Outside Academy": Hyundai and National Geographic are joining forces to create "Outside Academy," educational augmented reality (AR) experiences that empower families to explore iconic national parks, while inspiring them to create journeys of their own

Model Total Sales Vehicle Apr-21 Apr-20 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD %Chg Accent 2,711 736 268% 6,983 5,543 26% Elantra 14,358 7,536 91% 40,451 33,281 22% Ioniq 1,364 422 223% 5,489 3,944 39% Kona 10,267 3,114 230% 32,877 18,288 80% Nexo 18 3 500% 96 54 78% Palisade 8,278 3,331 149% 29,485 20,420 44% Santa Fe 10,470 5,602 87% 39,040 25,504 53% Sonata 10,216 3,428 198% 30,773 19,030 62% Tucson 16,901 8,438 100% 50,048 32,173 56% Veloster 322 541 -40% 1,009 2,623 -62% Venue 2,618 817 220% 8,402 3,983 111%

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

