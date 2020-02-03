Hyundai Motor America Reports January 2020 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total January sales of 42,744 units, a 5% increase in comparison with January 2019. The January sales result is the 16th time in the last 18 months that Hyundai has had increasing overall vehicle sales. Additionally, Hyundai achieved this overall sales growth while reducing its dependency on fleet sales, which were down 68% on the month and represented just 6% of total sales.

Sales Summary



Jan-20 Jan-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Hyundai 42,744 40,796 42,744 40,796

Retail Highlights

Hyundai's retail sales grew by a substantial 22% in January. Retail gains on the month were led by Tucson (up 61%), Kona (up 3%) and more than 5,000 Palisade retail units. In total, retail SUV sales finished at 25,110 units, the best ever January total, growing 54%. SUV sales represented a 62% mix of retail volume compared with a 49% mix in January 2019. This was the seventh consecutive month exceeding 60% SUV retail mix as Hyundai's broad SUV portfolio is connecting with consumers.

Hyundai's eco-friendly lineup also continues to gain traction, with total green retail vehicle sales up 51% and retail sales of the Ioniq family growing 35%.

Total Volume Highlights

Hyundai SUVs set their all-time January total sales record, selling 25,861 units and growing 23% compared with January 2019. Tucson established its new January record with sales up 8%. The SUV performance represented 61% of total Hyundai sales compared with 51% in January of last year.

Sales of Hyundai's eco-friendly vehicles performed well with total sales of all alternative-fueled vehicles increasing by 42% and Ioniq total sales up 34%.

"We started off 2020 how we finished 2019, with growing retail sales, reducing rental fleet sales and increasing market share," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "As the Venue arrives at dealerships in greater numbers, our reimagined SUV lineup with seven varied offerings is complete. Because of that, retail customers are gravitating in record numbers to the Hyundai SUV that best suits their needs. We are optimistic 2020 will be another solid year for auto industry sales and are confident that Hyundai is well-positioned for consistent monthly growth and market share gains."

January Product and Corporate Activities

"Smaht Pahk" Big Game Commercial: Hyundai released its star-studded Big Game commercial, "Smaht Pahk," that is a fun take on the Boston accent and the 2020 Sonata's Remote Smart Parking Assist technology.

Hyundai released its star-studded Big Game commercial, "Smaht Pahk," that is a fun take on the accent and the 2020 Sonata's Remote Smart Parking Assist technology. Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance: The purchase or lease of a new 2020 model year Hyundai vehicle now comes with three years of complimentary maintenance. The Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance program includes oil and filter changes plus tire rotation at normal factory-scheduled intervals for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The purchase or lease of a new 2020 model year Hyundai vehicle now comes with three years of complimentary maintenance. The Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance program includes oil and filter changes plus tire rotation at normal factory-scheduled intervals for 3 years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. CES Aerial Ridesharing Partnership: Hyundai was the talk of CES where it introduced a new partnership to develop Uber Air Taxis for a future aerial ride share network and unveiled a new full-scale aircraft concept.

Hyundai was the talk of CES where it introduced a new partnership to develop Uber Air Taxis for a future aerial ride share network and unveiled a new full-scale aircraft concept. Wards 10 Best Engines: For a second year in a row, Hyundai earned two out of the ten coveted spots in the 2020 Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems competition. Featured in Hyundai's all-new Sonata sedan, the new Smartstream 1.6L Turbocharged - GDi engine and a repeat for the 2020 Kona Electric powertrain are named to this year's list.

For a second year in a row, Hyundai earned two out of the ten coveted spots in the 2020 Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems competition. Featured in Hyundai's all-new Sonata sedan, the new Smartstream 1.6L Turbocharged - GDi engine and a repeat for the 2020 Kona Electric powertrain are named to this year's list. Most Fun-to-Drive Car of the Year: Cars.com awarded the 2020 Hyundai Veloster N with the 2020 Most Fun-to-Drive Car of the Year award, an accolade given annually to a model that's defined by how fun it is to drive, on the racetrack or off.

Cars.com awarded the 2020 Hyundai Veloster N with the 2020 Most Fun-to-Drive Car of the Year award, an accolade given annually to a model that's defined by how fun it is to drive, on the racetrack or off. Best Two-Row SUV: The 2020 Santa Fe was named the Best 2-Row SUV for the Money by U.S. News & World Report for striking the best balance between the performance, features and quality customers want.

The 2020 Santa Fe was named the Best 2-Row SUV for the Money by U.S. News & World Report for striking the best balance between the performance, features and quality customers want. Best Auto Technology: The all-new 2020 Sonata was awarded the 2020 Best Auto Tech Award by Kelley Blue Book – a recognition designed to help car shoppers identify the models with the best use of in-car technology at a good price.

The all-new 2020 Sonata was awarded the 2020 Best Auto Tech Award by – a recognition designed to help car shoppers identify the models with the best use of in-car technology at a good price. GOOD Design Awards: The 2020 Sonata and 2020 Palisade each earned 2019 GOOD DESIGN® Awards from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design for their creativity and attention to form, function and aesthetics.

The 2020 Sonata and 2020 Palisade each earned 2019 GOOD DESIGN® Awards from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design for their creativity and attention to form, function and aesthetics. 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) with Curb Agajanian, the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (IMPC) champions, is entering three Hyundai Veloster N TCR's in the 2020 IMPC Championship.

Model Sales

Vehicle Jan-20 Jan-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Accent 1,565 1,825 1,565 1,825 Elantra 7,874 9,942 7,874 9,942 Ioniq 1,278 955 1,278 955 Kona 4,208 5,696 4,208 5,696 Nexo 16 35 16 35 Palisade 5,432 0 5,432 0 Santa Fe 7,148 7,832 7,148 7,832 Sonata 5,501 6,212 5,501 6,212 Tucson 8,068 7,444 8,068 7,444 Veloster 665 855 665 855 Venue 989 0 989 0

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

