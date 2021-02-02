Hyundai Motor America Reports January 2021 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total January sales of 43,394 units, a 2% increase compared with January 2020. Retail sales were up 1% and set an all-time January retail record. Hyundai fleet sales were up 12%, representing 6% of total volume.

"We are off to a strong start to the year and remain optimistic for continued sales and market share gains in 2021," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We've been able to consistently grow retail sales thanks to our outstanding product lineup and a commitment from our dealer partners to exceed customer expectations."

Hyundai sold 40,597 retail units in January. Retail SUV sales were up 11% and represented 69% of the total retail mix. Retail sales rose for Venue (+34%), Kona (+9%), Tucson (+1%), Santa Fe (+45%) and the entire eco-friendly lineup (+8%).

Jan-21 Jan-20 2021 YTD 2020 YTD Hyundai 43,394 42,744 43,394 42,744

Elantra North American Car of the Year: The 2021 Hyundai Elantra was named winner of the 2021 North American Car of the Year award; the second win for Elantra (2012)

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra was named winner of the 2021 North American Car of the Year award; the second win for Elantra (2012) IONIQ 5 Teaser: Hyundai Motor Company unveiled the first teaser image of the highly anticipated IONIQ 5 midsize CUV

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled the first teaser image of the highly anticipated IONIQ 5 midsize CUV Racing Success: Paralyzed driver Michael Johnson and teammate Stephen Simpson scored Hyundai's first podium finish at Daytona

Vehicle Jan-21 Jan-20 2021 YTD 2020 YTD Accent 1,036 1,565 1,036 1,565 Elantra 7,242 7,874 7,242 7,874 Ioniq 937 1,278 937 1,278 Kona 5,233 4,208 5,233 4,208 Nexo 23 16 23 16 Palisade 5,669 6,188 5,669 6,188 Santa Fe 8,714 6,392 8,714 6,392 Sonata 5,020 5,501 5,020 5,501 Tucson 7,980 8,068 7,980 8,068 Veloster 193 665 193 665 Venue 1,347 989 1,347 989

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

