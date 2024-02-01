Hyundai Motor America Reports January 2024 Sales

EV sales increased 42%

EV and PHEV sales combined climb 77%

Record January total sales for Palisade and the all-new Kona

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total January sales of 47,543 units, a 9% decrease compared with January 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in January for Santa Fe PHEV (+273%) and Tucson PHEV (+927%), Palisade (+14%), Kona (+14%) and Kona EV (+37%). Hyundai's electric vehicle sales grew 42%, while battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models saw a combined year-over-year increase of 77%.

"Coming off a record-breaking 2023, January was a difficult month with economic challenges and interest rates making it a tough retail environment," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "There were bright spots with sales of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid achieving substantial year-over-year growth, and our all-new Santa Fe starting to arrive at dealerships."

January Total Sales Summary



Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Hyundai 47,543 52,001 -9 % 47,543 52,001 -9 %

January Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Jan-24 Jan-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Elantra 6,900 8,655 -20 % 6,900 8,655 -20 % Ioniq 5 1,465 1,548 -5 % 1,465 1,548 -5 % Ioniq 6 760 0 0 % 760 0 0 % Kona 6,577 5,826 +13 % 6,577 5,826 +13 % Nexo 23 16 +44 % 23 16 +44 % Palisade 7,638 6,684 +14 % 7,638 6,684 +14 % Santa Cruz 2,487 2,614 -5 % 2,487 2,614 -5 % Santa Fe 6,021 7,297 -17 % 6,021 7,297 -17 % Sonata 3,121 4,873 -36 % 3,121 4,873 -36 % Tucson 11,116 12,028 -8 % 11,116 12,028 -8 % Venue 1,435 2,441 -41 % 1,435 2,441 -41 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

