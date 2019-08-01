Hyundai Motor America Reports July 2019 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported July sales of 57,340 units, a 12% increase in comparison with July 2018 and the 12th straight month of increasing total sales on a comparative monthly basis. Hyundai's sales gains were the result of yet another standout month for SUV sales and a brisk selling pace for Hyundai's newest flagship SUV, Palisade. Hyundai fleet sales accounted for only 10% of total sales on the month.

Retail Highlights

On the retail front, Hyundai's sales increased 5%. This was the fifth time in the last six months that Hyundai achieved monthly year-over-year retail sales growth. Retail gains were led by Santa Fe (up 46%), Tucson (up 11%), Kona (up 42%) and Ioniq (up 13%). Retail SUV sales finished at 31,079 units, an all-time July high, representing a 61% mix of retail volume compared with 46% mix in July 2018.

Sales Summary



July-19 July-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Hyundai 57,340 51,137 390,668 378,923

Total Volume Highlights

Hyundai SUV sales had an impressive July, growing 39% compared with July 2018. Santa Fe and Santa Fe XL sales were up a combined 17%, while Santa Fe on its own grew 48%. Kona sales increased by 53%, Tucson set its all-time July record with sales up 11% and Hyundai's flagship premium three-row Palisade SUV had a strong first full month of sales with its higher trims turning the fastest. The SUV performance represented 58% of total Hyundai sales compared with 47% last year. Hyundai's eco-friendly vehicles also performed well with Ioniq achieving its best sales month ever, up 141%.

"It was an exceptional sales month across the Hyundai lineup, but particularly with our SUVs, which continue to drive our sales growth. We also hit 12 consecutive months of increasing sales, validating the sustained success our new vehicles are delivering," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Not only are we increasing overall sales, but we are achieving it in the retail market, while keeping our fleet sales in check and our days supply and incentives below the industry average."

July Product and Corporate Activities

Rear Occupant Alert Standard by 2022: On National Heatstroke Prevention Day ( July 31 ), Hyundai announced that it will make its Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) door-logic system standard on most of its new vehicles by 2022.

On National Heatstroke Prevention Day ( ), Hyundai announced that it will make its Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) door-logic system standard on most of its new vehicles by 2022. 2020 Model Year Lineup: During July, Hyundai released more details on changes to its 2020 vehicle lineup, including a new powertrain for the 2020 Accent, new technologies for the 2020 Santa Fe, increased standard equipment on the 2020 Veloster and minor updates to the 2020 Kona.

During July, Hyundai released more details on changes to its 2020 vehicle lineup, including a new powertrain for the 2020 Accent, new technologies for the 2020 Santa Fe, increased standard equipment on the 2020 Veloster and minor updates to the 2020 Kona. "Better Drives Us" Marketing Campaign: Hyundai launched a new marketing campaign that communicates the company's brand promise to "make things better," with TV spots narrated by Hyundai's new voice, Jason Bateman .

Hyundai launched a new marketing campaign that communicates the company's brand promise to "make things better," with TV spots narrated by Hyundai's new voice, . Double Podium Finish in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Race at Lime Rock: Hyundai scored their first IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge double podium, with its two vehicles dominating the Lime Rock Park 120.

Model Sales

Vehicle July-19 July-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Accent 1,830 1,873 16,736 16,698 Elantra 11,579 13,753 96,550 113,481 Ioniq 2,891 1,198 10,490 9,797 Kona 6,377 4,173 43,466 19,366 Nexo 21 0 140 36* Palisade 4,464 0 4,847 0 Santa Fe 9,644 8,275 77,215 67,460 Sonata 6,976 9,548 54,108 63,783 Tucson 12,629 11,360 78,583 81,273 Veloster 929 943 8,533 6,402



*Includes Tucson Fuel Cell sales

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

