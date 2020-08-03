Hyundai Motor America Reports July 2020 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total July sales of 57,677 units, a 1% increase compared with July 2019. Retail sales grew 4%, the third consecutive month of increasing retail sales. Fleet sales were down 32% and represented 7% of total volume. During the first six months of 2020, Hyundai increased its retail market share nearly a full point, the biggest gain in the industry. That trend is expected to continue after July industry sales are analyzed.

Hyundai sold 53,555 retail units in July, with SUVs representing 67% of the total retail mix. Hyundai SUV retail sales grew 16%. Retail sales of the flagship SUV Palisade were up 87%, establishing a new overall and retail monthly sales record, surpassing the previous record set in June 2020. Retail sales were up across the Hyundai lineup: Santa Fe 9%, Kona 12%, Sonata 7% and Accent 7%.

Jul-20 Jul-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Hyundai 57,677 57,340 330,274 390,668

"Achieving an overall sales increase despite the ongoing pandemic is a tremendous accomplishment and speaks to the depth and quality of our product lineup and resiliency of our dealers," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Our inventory levels are stable and customers are able to find the Hyundai vehicle that best suits their needs. Hyundai dealers have been outstanding partners in responding to the pandemic and helping put customers at ease. In a Hyundai survey of vehicle owners, 95% said adopting cleaning protocols is important and 87% of Hyundai owners surveyed that visited a dealership recognized Hyundai's Clean Assurance standards. There is still uncertainty in the economic conditions moving forward, but we will remain laser focused on the customer."

July Product and Corporate Activities

COVID-19 Testing Donations: Hyundai Hope On Wheels added to its COVID-19 support with a $100,000 donation to help open a drive-thru testing center in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights. To date, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has provided $4.4 million in support of 23 COVID-19 testing centers across the country and enabled more than 730,000 COVID-19 tests.

Hyundai's U.S. manufacturing facility donated 20,000 face masks and 400 acrylic face shields in Montgomery. Hyundai Highways: In a five-part video series, Hyundai embarks on some of the most scenic drives in America in the 258-mile range, zero-emissions Kona Electric.

In a five-part video series, Hyundai embarks on some of the most scenic drives in America in the 258-mile range, zero-emissions Kona Electric. WardsAuto 10 Best User Experience: The well-equipped Sonata was named a 10 Best User Experience for its consumer-friendly driver-assist technologies.

The well-equipped Sonata was named a 10 Best User Experience for its consumer-friendly driver-assist technologies. 2021 Palisade: An all-new, premium Calligraphy model is now available on the 2021 Palisade.

An all-new, premium Calligraphy model is now available on the 2021 Palisade. 2021 Veloster N: The high-performance Veloster N now comes with an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission for the 2021 model year.

Model Sales

Vehicle Jul-20 Jul-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Accent 1,538 1,830 9,832 16,736 Elantra 9,283 11,579 57,733 96,550 Ioniq 1,826 2,891 7,264 10,490 Kona 7,077 6,377 37,844 43,466 Nexo 16 21 92 140 Palisade 8,404 4,464 44,859 4,847 Santa Fe 9,296 9,644 52,725 77,215 Sonata 6,834 6,976 37,123 54,108 Tucson 10,922 12,629 68,863 78,583 Veloster 861 929 5,148 8,533 Venue 1,620 0 8,791 0

