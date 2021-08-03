Hyundai Motor America Reports July 2021 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total July sales of 68,500 units, a 19% increase compared with July 2020. This was the fifth consecutive month with at least a double digit increase in sales. Hyundai also set July total sales records for Venue and Kona.

"Hyundai and our retail partners continue to deliver significant sales volume and gain both retail and total market share," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Our car and eco-friendly models drove July sales increases as consumers responded to our diversified and compelling lineup to find a vehicle that meets their transportation needs."

July Retail Highlights

Hyundai established a new July retail sales record, with 61,227 retail sales, up 14%. Retail sales rose for the entire lineup with SUVs (+4%), cars (+36%) and eco-friendly vehicles (+399%), all growing. Eco-friendly vehicles also accounted for 12% of the retail volume.

July Total Sales Summary



Jul-21 Jul-20 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD % Chg Hyundai 68,500 57,677 19% 475,635 330,274 44%

July Product and Corporate Activities

Automotive Hall of Fame: Hyundai Motor Group Honorary Chairman, Mong-Koo Chung , was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame

Hyundai Motor Group Honorary Chairman, , was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame XCIENT Fuel Cell in CA: Hyundai Motor Company announced its plans to deploy its fuel cell electric heavy-duty trucks in California

Hyundai Motor Company announced its plans to deploy its fuel cell electric heavy-duty trucks in Santa Cruz Pricing: Hyundai revealed pricing and packaging details for its highly anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle and began initial sales

Hyundai revealed pricing and packaging details for its highly anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle and began initial sales Santa Cruz Marketing: Hyundai partnered with former professional skateboarder and documentary filmmaker, Stacy Peralta , and local legends of Santa Cruz, Calif. , for the digital-first marketing campaign for Santa Cruz

Hyundai partnered with former professional skateboarder and documentary filmmaker, , and local legends of , for the digital-first marketing campaign for Palisade Best-in-Class Midsize Crossover: The Hyundai Palisade was named Best-in-Class Midsize Crossover by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA)

The Hyundai Palisade was named Best-in-Class Midsize Crossover by the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) Sábado Futbolero: Hyundai teamed up with Univision as the new presenting sponsor of Sábado Futbolero (Saturday Soccer) and created three new Spanish-language TV spots

Hyundai teamed up with Univision as the new presenting sponsor of Sábado Futbolero (Saturday Soccer) and created three new Spanish-language TV spots Racing Wins: Hyundai driver Taylor Hagler became the first female to win in the TCR category of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, along with co-driver Michael Lewis

Model Total Sales

Vehicle Jul-21 Jul-20 % Chg 2021 YTD 2020 YTD %Chg Accent 1,852 1,538 20% 11,956 9,832 22% Elantra 13,103 9,283 41% 87,160 57,733 51% Ioniq 1,619 1,826 -11% 12,726 7,264 75% Kona 8,576 7,077 21% 59,572 37,844 57% Nexo 53 16 231% 187 92 103% Palisade 5,505 8,404 -35% 49,006 44,859 9% Santa Cruz 81 0 --- 81 0 --- Santa Fe 12,766 9,296 37% 75,876 52,725 44% Sonata 10,659 6,834 56% 64,857 37,123 75% Tucson 11,483 10,922 5% 95,000 68,863 38% Veloster 140 861 -84% 1,501 5,148 -71% Venue 2,663 1,620 64% 17,713 8,791 102%

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

