Hyundai Motor America Reports July 2024 Sales

July total sales increased 4 %; Year-to-date total sales up 2 %

Best July for Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, and Palisade

Hybrid total sales increase 67% in July

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total July sales of 69,202 units, a 4% increase compared with July 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in July for Elantra HEV (+13%), Santa Fe HEV (+75%), Tucson HEV (+109%) and Palisade (+50%).

Hyundai's total hybrid sales were up 67% in July. Retail sales of electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles represented 25% of the retail sales mix, with IONIQ 5 retail sales increasing 1.4%. Retail sales for Sonata (+65%) and Palisade (+41%) also climbed. This was also the best ever month in retail and total sales for the Tucson HEV.

"Despite a challenging start to July as the CDK disruption began to resolve, Hyundai achieved a solid 4% increase in total sales, fueled by our HEV and EV lineup," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Our overall total sales results in July reflect the sustained consumer demand for diversified product portfolio."

July Total Sales Summary



Jul-24 Jul-23 % Chg 2024

YTD 2023

YTD % Chg Hyundai 69,202 66,527 +4.0 % 468,725 461,140 +1.6 %

July Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Jul-24 Jul-23 % Chg 2024

YTD 2023

YTD % Chg Elantra 13,764 11,898 +16 % 76,053 86,636 -12 % Ioniq 5 3,416 4,135 -17 % 22,144 17,776 +25 % Ioniq 6 778 1,745 -55 % 7,690 4,990 +54 % Kona 6,713 6,123 +10 % 53,252 44,048 +21 % Nexo 2 34 -94 % 79 139 -43 % Palisade 8,635 5,752 +50 % 62,382 45,199 +38 % Santa Cruz 2,615 2,903 -10 % 20,560 22,953 -10 % Santa Fe 8,989 10,612 -15 % 65,611 71,754 -9 % Sonata 5,755 3,209 +79 % 36,902 30,543 +21 % Tucson 16,135 17,534 -8 % 108,281 118,125 -8 % Venue 2,400 2,581 -7 % 15,771 18,940 -17 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in Califor

nia, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America