Hyundai Motor America Reports June 2019 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported June sales of 64,202 units, a 2% increase in comparison with June 2018 and the eleventh straight month of increasing total sales on a comparative monthly basis. Hyundai's sales gains were the result of another standout month for SUV sales and the start of deliveries for Hyundai's newest flagship SUV, Palisade. For the first half of 2019, Hyundai sales were up 2% with 333,328 units sold. SUV sales are 51% of sales on the year versus 44% through six months last year.

Retail Highlights

On the retail front, Santa Fe (up 33%), Tucson (up 13%), Kona (40%) and Veloster (9%) all achieved retail sales gains in June. Retail SUV sales finished at 25,273 units, an all-time high, representing a 55% mix of the total volume compared with 44% mix in June 2018. On the year, Hyundai retail sales are up 1%.

Sales Summary



June-19 June-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Hyundai 64,202 63,256 333,328 327,786

June Highlights

Hyundai SUV sales had an impressive June, growing 10% compared with June 2018. Santa Fe and Santa Fe XL sales were up a combined 36%, while Santa Fe on its own had its best month of all time with sales growing 84%. Kona sales increased by 50% and inventory of Hyundai's flagship premium three-row Palisade SUV began arriving at U.S. dealers with 383 sold in the month. The strong SUV performance represented 53% of total Hyundai sales. On the car front, Veloster sales continued its recent gains, increasing by 49%, while Accent was up 24%. Hyundai's eco-friendly vehicles also performed well with Ioniq achieving its best June ever with sales up 7%.

"June was a momentous month for Hyundai as we started sales of our flagship and most premium SUV ever, the Palisade," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "The reviews from highly-respected media and analysts exceeded our expectations and we anticipate consumers will have a similar reaction to the vehicle that rounds out the top of our SUV portfolio. While there is some overall industry slowing, we continue to outperform the market and gain share as our product mix is aligning with consumers' SUV preferences along with a versatile lineup of cars and alternative-powered vehicles."

June Product and Corporate Activities

J.D. Power IQS: Hyundai again bested most of the industry, finishing as the second-highest non-premium brand in J.D. Power's 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) for the second consecutive year, while also maintaining its third overall ranking.

Hyundai again bested most of the industry, finishing as the second-highest non-premium brand in J.D. Power's 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) for the second consecutive year, while also maintaining its third overall ranking. Tucson an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+: The 2019 Hyundai Tucson was upgraded to a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award applies to Tucsons equipped with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and LED headlights built after March 2019 . Hyundai has 11 vehicles that have received the TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ Awards when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights, tied for the most in the industry.

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson was upgraded to a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award applies to Tucsons equipped with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and LED headlights built after . Hyundai has 11 vehicles that have received the TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ Awards when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights, tied for the most in the industry. Automotive Science Group Awards: The 2019 Ioniq Plug-in, Ioniq Hybrid, Santa Fe, and Kona all earned Performance Awards in their respective categories from Automotive Science Group (ASG). These awards come after an annual study that reviews a vehicle's social, environmental, and economic performance.

The 2019 Ioniq Plug-in, Ioniq Hybrid, Santa Fe, and Kona all earned Performance Awards in their respective categories from Automotive Science Group (ASG). These awards come after an annual study that reviews a vehicle's social, environmental, and economic performance. Lyft Rides for Service Customers at Hyundai Dealers: Hyundai dealers across the country that subscribe to the Hailer service through CDK Global, Inc. can give millions of owners easy access to Lyft rides while their vehicles are being serviced.

Hyundai dealers across the country that subscribe to the Hailer service through CDK Global, Inc. can give millions of owners easy access to Lyft rides while their vehicles are being serviced. MotorTrend Pole Position: Next Level: Hyundai and MotorTrend launched a new six-episode documentary series that features the Hyundai IMSA TCR class races, behind the scenes footage and in-depth interviews.

Hyundai and MotorTrend launched a new six-episode documentary series that features the Hyundai IMSA TCR class races, behind the scenes footage and in-depth interviews. Live Nation Partnership: At the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Live Nation and Hyundai announced a partnership at the 25th annual Music Midtown festival in September, where Hyundai will be the first company to leverage a selection of Live Nation's new augmented reality products for the 2020 Sonata.

At the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Live Nation and Hyundai announced a partnership at the 25th annual Music Midtown festival in September, where Hyundai will be the first company to leverage a selection of Live Nation's new augmented reality products for the 2020 Sonata. OUT for Greatness: In recognition of pride month and as part of Hyundai's ongoing support for the LGBTQ community, the company debuted an original branded content series that gives voice to some of the best up-and-coming LGBTQ talent.

Model Sales

Vehicle June-19 June-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Accent 2,632 2,120 14,906 14,825 Elantra 16,540 17,858 84,971 99,728 Ioniq 1,607 1,506 7,599 8,599 Kona 6,341 4,240 37,089 15,193 Nexo 21 0 119 36* Palisade 383 0 383 0 Santa Fe 14,335 10,526 67,571 59,185 Sonata 8,379 10,066 47,132 54,235 Tucson 12,825 16,173 65,954 69,913 Veloster 1,139 767 7,604 5,459

* Tucson Fuel Cell sales

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

