Hyundai Motor America Reports June and Q2 2024 Sales

Total sales up 2.2 % in Q2; First half total sales increase 1.2 %

Best June for IONIQ 5, Tucson HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Palisade, Elantra HEV and Elantra N

Hybrid total sales jump 39% in June

YTD EV total sales climb 33%

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total June sales of 67,631 units, a 2.5% decrease compared with June 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in June for Elantra HEV (+1%), Elantra N (+19%), IONIQ 5 (+17%), Santa Fe HEV (+90%), Tucson HEV (+28%) and Palisade (+57%). Hyundai's total hybrid sales were up 39% in June while Green sales represented 26% of retail.

Q2 and First Half Highlights

Hyundai sold 214,719 units in Q2, for a total sales increase of 2.2% compared with Q2 2023. Hyundai set total and retail sales marks in Q2 for IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV and Palisade. HEV sales for the quarter rose 42% compared to Q2 last year while pure EV total sales climbed 15%.

Hyundai sold 399,523 total units in the first half of 2024 a 1.2% increase compared to the first half of 2023. Hyundai Green sales saw an increase of 24% year-over-year. SUVs represented 75% of the retail mix.

"Once again in the face of yet another industry crisis the Hyundai dealers showed their resiliency by closing Q2 with a 2.2% increase in total sales, resulting in a 1.2% increase for the first half of the year," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai's strong performance this quarter was driven by demand for IONIQ 5 along with Tucson and Santa Fe HEVs. Our focus remains on delivering a robust product mix and growing market share."

June Total Sales Summary



Jun-24 Jun-23 %

Chg Q2

2024 Q2

2023 %

Chg 2024

YTD 2023

YTD %

Chg Hyundai 67,631 69,351 -2.5 % 214,719 210,164 +2.2 % 399,523 394,613 +1.2 %

June Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Jun-24 Jun-23 %

Chg Q2

2024 Q2

2023 %

Chg 2024

YTD 2023

YTD % Chg Elantra 12,016 13,424 -10 % 35,429 42,265 -16 % 62,289 74,738 -17 % Ioniq 5 3,755 3,136 +20 % 11,906 7,905 +51 % 18,728 13,641 +37 % Ioniq 6 914 1,162 -21 % 3,266 3,023 +8 % 6,912 3,245 +113 % Kona 6,904 6,261 +10 % 23,485 18,705 +26 % 46,539 37,925 +23 % Nexo 7 8 -13 % 26 40 -35 % 77 105 -27 % Palisade 9,203 5,873 +57 % 28,492 19,845 +44 % 53,747 39,447 +36 % Santa Cruz 2,969 3,627 -18 % 9,528 10,743 -11 % 17,945 20,050 -10 % Santa Fe 9,803 11,624 -16 % 30,528 32,616 -6 % 56,622 61,142 -7 % Sonata 5,935 3,834 +55 % 17,983 12,844 +40 % 31,147 27,334 +14 % Tucson 13,581 17,707 -23 % 46,637 54,421 -14 % 92,146 100,591 -8 % Venue 2,544 2,695 -6 % 7,439 7,756 -4 % 13,371 16,359 -18 %

