Hyundai Motor America Reports March 2018 Sales

Sales by Brand



Mar-18 Mar-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD Hyundai 60,154 67,510 144,515 163,637 Genesis 1,386 1,755 4,362 5,155 TOTAL 61,540 69,265 148,877 168,792

Hyundai Brand Highlights

"March was a balanced attack with Hyundai SUV sales representing 43 percent of total volume and Sonata gaining retail market share," said John Angevine, director, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We continue to focus on right sizing our business with emphasis on Hyundai core products and our SUV performance combined with Sonata's retail gains is demonstrating that."

March was highlighted by last week's New York International Auto Show that saw Hyundai introduce three new SUVs. The first was the redesigned 2019 Tucson with upgrades inside and out, including a new cascading grille, new center stack design, more advanced safety features and available Qi wireless charging.

That was followed by the North American debut of the all-new 2019 Santa Fe. The best-selling SUV nameplate in Hyundai's history enters its fourth generation offering an all-new family-oriented interior, a full suite of cutting-edge technologies and bold exterior looks.

Hyundai then surprised the industry by unveiling the 2019 Kona Electric and its estimated driving range of 250 miles, the best range of any non-luxury EV available. These product introductions broaden Hyundai's SUV lineup and powertrain portfolio, and will help grow Hyundai's share in some of the industry's top-volume segments.

Hyundai capped off the show with its annual Hope On Wheels launch event where it announced plans to exceed $145 million toward pediatric cancer research and introduced two new youth ambassadors for 2018.

Also during the month, Hyundai competed in the first race of the 2018 Pirelli World Challenge Touring Car Racing (TCR) class and took home a first and second place sweep in both races of the weekend. Bryan Herta Autosport team drivers Michael Lewis and Mark Wilkins dominated the competition, each taking home a checkered flag and second place position over the two races.

Hyundai Model Sales

Vehicle Mar-18 Mar-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD Accent 2,909 4,349 7,418 14,763 Azera 141 380 376 952 Elantra 17,323 25,063 47,064 54,202 Kona 2,360 0 2,559 0 Santa Fe 11,401 11,446 28,552 28,102 Sonata 11,098 15,357 23,825 37,869 Tucson 11,806 8,985 27,882 21,155 Veloster 1,445 1,386 3,040 5,548 Ioniq 1,669 327 3,798 332

*Note: Hyundai sold two Genesis Coupes in March 2018

Genesis Brand Highlights

Genesis Motor America reported sales of 1,386 in March, a 21 percent decrease compared with the year earlier.

"We are delighted that both March and Q1 sales performance are consistent with our expectations," said Erwin Raphael, executive director and general manager, Genesis Motor America. "We are also absolutely thrilled with the reception both our all-new 2019 G70 Sport Sedan and our Essentia Concept are receiving at the New York International Auto Show. The G70 solidifies our sedan offerings as an attractive entry level luxury sedan with class leading interiors, safety technology and optimized driving dynamics. The G70 joins her mid-luxury G80 and premium luxury G90 siblings to form a solid foundation of athletically and elegantly designed, very well equipped luxury performance sedans."

Genesis Model Sales

Vehicle Mar-18 Mar-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD G80 1,049 1,347 3,378 3,952 G90 337 408 984 1,203

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

