Hyundai Motor America Reports May 2018 Sales

For the third month in a row, Hyundai reached its all-time SUV sales mark with sales up 41 percent over May of last year. Kona retailed more than 5,000 units as it solidly establishes itself in the segment with sales up 53 percent compared with April 2018. Tucson also had its best month ever with 12,991 total units, its 15th consecutive monthly record. Rounding out Hyundai's SUV family, Santa Fe sales were up 9 percent. In Hyundai's car lineup, Elantra had a strong month as sales increased 27 percent year over year, while Hyundai recently unveiled a new Sonata pricing strategy that delivers even more content and value throughout the various packages and trims.

Sales by Brand



May-18 May-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD Hyundai 64,980 58,259 264,530 283,565 Genesis 1,076 1,752 6,466 8,288 TOTAL 66,056 60,011 270,996 291,853

Hyundai Brand Highlights

"Hyundai SUV sales represented 44 percent of May's total, a good indication that our expanding SUV lineup is putting our mix more in line with customer demand," said John Angevine, director, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Kona is also off to a great retail start and Elantra's 27 percent gain on the month led Hyundai sedans that are gaining market share."

May Product and Corporate Initiatives

Kona Awards: The all-new 2018 Hyundai Kona was named a Car and Driver Editor's Choice, was selected as a "10 Coolest Cars Under $20,000 " by KBB.com, and was honored with the Best Economic Performance and Best 5 All-Around Performance awards from Automotive Science Group (ASG), among others.

CPO Program Award: Autotrader named Hyundai's CPO program the best non-luxury program in the industry, giving customers a better pre-owned car option.

Metaware Investment: CRADLE, Hyundai's corporate venturing and open innovation business, invested in Metawave to build intelligent radars for autonomous vehicles.

Xevo Partnership: Hyundai is developing technology with Xevo that will allow customers to find and pay for coffee, gas and parking using their car's infotainment screen.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Expansion: Hyundai invested $388 million to expand engine production for future Sonata and Elantra sedans and create 50 new jobs.

NFL Youth Camp Program: Hyundai kicked-off the third season of its Youth Football Camp program that gives kids around the country a chance participate in drills and interact with their favorite NFL players.

Hyundai Model Sales

Vehicle May-18 May-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD Accent 2,471 5,773 12,705 27,487 Azera 8 326 612 1,551 Elantra 20,762 16,407 81,870 86,955 Kona 5,079 0 10,953 0 Santa Fe 10,707 9,844 48,659 47,426 Sonata 10,728 12,605 44,169 66,768 Tucson 12,991 10,600 53,776 41,707 Veloster 728 800 4,692 7,271 Ioniq 1,506 1,827 7,093 3,475

Genesis Brand Highlights

Genesis Motor America reported sales of 1,076 in May, a 39 percent decrease compared with the year prior.

This past month, Genesis unveiled the Essentia Concept to critical reception at the Cannes Film Festival and Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, following its debut at the New York International Auto Show. In third-party accolades that affirm the momentum of the Genesis brand, G80 Sport received a 5-star overall rating by NHTSA, and G90 was named "Best Winter Luxury Vehicle" by the New England Motor Press Association.

Genesis Model Sales

Vehicle May-18 May-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD G80 840 1,355 5,004 6,372 G90 236 397 1,462 1,916

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

