Hyundai Motor America Reports May 2024 Sales

Jun 01, 2024, 09:00 ET
- Total sales up 12% in May; YTD total sales increase 2%
- Best May for IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, Tucson HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Palisade and Santa Cruz
- Hyundai May retail sales up 9% YOY; Volume led by Palisade, IONIQ 5 and Santa Fe HEV
- May EV sales up 42% YOY
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total May sales of 78,485 units, a 12% increase compared with May 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in May for IONIQ 5 (+82%), IONIQ 6 (+13%), Tucson HEV (+54%), Santa Fe HEV (+116%), Palisade (+45%) and Santa Cruz (+2%). This was the best all-time retail and total sales for IONIQ 5 and Santa Fe HEV. Hyundai's total EV sales were up 42% in May.
"We continue seeing great success in our eco-friendly line-up with an overall 50% increase YOY," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Both EVs and Hybrids continue to gain popularity with Hyundai's newest HEV, the 2024 Santa Fe gaining 116% YOY and our award-winning IONIQ 5 family increasing 82%. We're proud to also announce Hyundai has America's Most Awarded EV Lineup in the industry."
May Total Sales Summary
|
May-24
|
May-23
|
% Chg
|
2024
|
2023
|
% Chg
|
Hyundai
|
78,485
|
70,001
|
+12 %
|
331,892
|
325,262
|
+2.0 %
May Product and Corporate Activities
- Hyundai Launches New Supercharged Marketing Campaign Featuring Electric Vehicle Lineup: To encourage EV-curious consumers to make the switch to an electric vehicle and creatively showcase the benefits of going all electric, Hyundai has launched a new marketing campaign.
- Hyundai Leads Industry with Nine IIHS 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK Recognitions: Hyundai leads the industry with nine TOP SAFETY PICK recognitions by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2024 Sonata have received a TOP SAFETY PICK designation and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been upgraded to a TOP SAFETY PICK+ by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, (IIHS).
- IONIQ 5 N Voted Best EV Hot Hatch at the 2024 TopGear.com Electric Awards: The multiple award-winning IONIQ 5 N has added yet another coveted honor to its expanding trophy cabinet by being named Best EV Hot Hatch at the 2024 TopGear.com Electric Awards.
- IONIQ 5 N Named World's Best Electric Performance Car by CAR Magazine: The Hyundai IONIQ 5 N has continued its phenomenal run of success by being named the best electric performance car in the world by CAR Magazine.
- 2024 Palisade Wins Three-row SUV Challenge by Cars.com: The 2024 Hyundai Palisade is the winner of Cars.com's Three-row SUV challenge. Conducted over the course of a week, the comparison test featured seven SUVs that were evaluated in a number of areas important to families. After scores were tabulated, the Palisade emerged to top place - thanks in part to its classy refinement and host of desirable features.
- Hyundai Leads U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Cars for Teens Awards: For the third year in a row, Hyundai is being honored with the most category wins in U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Cars for Teens awards.
- 2024 Sonata Named Best Midsize Vehicle at Texas Auto Writers Association's Annual Auto Roundup: The 2024 Hyundai Sonata has been named the best midsize vehicle at the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) annual Auto Roundup held on April 23-24, 2024.
- Hyundai Launches All-New Santa Fe Marketing Campaign: Hyundai and its U.S. Hispanic marketing agency, Lopez Negrete Communications, launched a new creative campaign for the all-new 2024 Santa Fe SUV. The campaign titled "Under a Different Light" – "Un nuevo punto de vista" – encourages Hispanic consumers to embrace a unique perspective on both the journey and life itself through the lens of the all-new Santa Fe.
Model Total Sales
|
Vehicles
|
May-24
|
May-23
|
% Chg
|
2024
|
2023
|
% Chg
|
Elantra
|
13,311
|
15,605
|
-15 %
|
50,273
|
61,314
|
-18 %
|
Ioniq 5
|
4,449
|
2,446
|
+82 %
|
14,973
|
10,505
|
+43 %
|
Ioniq 6
|
1,099
|
971
|
+13 %
|
5,998
|
2,083
|
+188 %
|
Kona
|
8,308
|
5,613
|
+48 %
|
39,635
|
31,664
|
+25 %
|
Nexo
|
6
|
16
|
-63 %
|
70
|
97
|
-28 %
|
Palisade
|
10,147
|
7,013
|
+45 %
|
44,544
|
33,574
|
+33 %
|
Santa Cruz
|
3,603
|
3,526
|
+2 %
|
14,976
|
16,423
|
-9 %
|
Santa Fe
|
10,997
|
10,039
|
+10 %
|
46,819
|
49,518
|
-5 %
|
Sonata
|
6,700
|
4,321
|
+55 %
|
25,212
|
23,500
|
+7 %
|
Tucson
|
17,371
|
18,038
|
-4 %
|
78,565
|
82,884
|
-5 %
|
Venue
|
2,494
|
2,413
|
+3 %
|
10,827
|
13,664
|
-21 %
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok
Contact
Ira Gabriel
(657) 568-7471
[email protected]
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America
Share this article