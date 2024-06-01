Hyundai Motor America Reports May 2024 Sales

Total sales up 12% in May; YTD total sales increase 2%

Best May for IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, Tucson HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Palisade and Santa Cruz

Hyundai May retail sales up 9% YOY; Volume led by Palisade, IONIQ 5 and Santa Fe HEV

May EV sales up 42% YOY

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total May sales of 78,485 units, a 12% increase compared with May 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in May for IONIQ 5 (+82%), IONIQ 6 (+13%), Tucson HEV (+54%), Santa Fe HEV (+116%), Palisade (+45%) and Santa Cruz (+2%). This was the best all-time retail and total sales for IONIQ 5 and Santa Fe HEV. Hyundai's total EV sales were up 42% in May.

"We continue seeing great success in our eco-friendly line-up with an overall 50% increase YOY," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Both EVs and Hybrids continue to gain popularity with Hyundai's newest HEV, the 2024 Santa Fe gaining 116% YOY and our award-winning IONIQ 5 family increasing 82%. We're proud to also announce Hyundai has America's Most Awarded EV Lineup in the industry."

May Total Sales Summary



May-24 May-23 % Chg 2024

YTD 2023

YTD % Chg Hyundai 78,485 70,001 +12 % 331,892 325,262 +2.0 %

May Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles May-24 May-23 % Chg 2024

YTD 2023

YTD % Chg Elantra 13,311 15,605 -15 % 50,273 61,314 -18 % Ioniq 5 4,449 2,446 +82 % 14,973 10,505 +43 % Ioniq 6 1,099 971 +13 % 5,998 2,083 +188 % Kona 8,308 5,613 +48 % 39,635 31,664 +25 % Nexo 6 16 -63 % 70 97 -28 % Palisade 10,147 7,013 +45 % 44,544 33,574 +33 % Santa Cruz 3,603 3,526 +2 % 14,976 16,423 -9 % Santa Fe 10,997 10,039 +10 % 46,819 49,518 -5 % Sonata 6,700 4,321 +55 % 25,212 23,500 +7 % Tucson 17,371 18,038 -4 % 78,565 82,884 -5 % Venue 2,494 2,413 +3 % 10,827 13,664 -21 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.

