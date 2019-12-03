Hyundai Motor America Reports November 2019 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total November sales of 60,601 units, a 6% increase in comparison with November 2018. The month was highlighted by another record-breaking performance from Hyundai's SUV lineup and the initial sales of the all-new Venue and marquee 2020 Sonata. The November sales result is the 15th time in the last 16 months with increasing overall Hyundai vehicle sales. Additionally, Hyundai achieved this overall sales growth while reducing its dependency on fleet sales, which were down 33% on the month and represented 15% of total sales.

Nov-19 Nov-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Hyundai 60,601 57,082 624,051 602,527

Retail Highlights

Hyundai's retail sales increased a significant 19% in November, the second straight month with double digit retail growth. Two all-new Hyundai models made their way to customers for the first time during the month as the 2020 Sonata and 2020 Venue SUV sold their first retail units. The eighth-generation Sonata is unlike any of its predecessors, showcasing Hyundai's Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, an all-new Smartstream G2.5 GDI engine and segment-first technology that proves what sedans can truly be, while Venue is the latest edition to Hyundai's SUV portfolio that is small in size, but big on practicality and personality.

Retail gains on the month were led by Santa Fe (up 26%), Tucson (up 31%), and Kona (up 39%), while Palisade exceeded 5,000 retail units, a 21% increase compared with last month, October 2019. In total, retail SUV sales finished at 31,914 units, the best ever November total, representing a 62% mix of retail volume compared with a 50% mix in November 2018. This was the highest SUV retail mix in Hyundai history and also the fifth consecutive month exceeding 60% as Hyundai's diverse SUV lineup is resonating with customers.

Hyundai's broad eco-friendly lineup also performed well with total green retail vehicle sales up 36%.

Total Volume Highlights

Hyundai SUVs set their all-time November total sales record, selling 33,340 units and growing 24% compared with November 2018. Kona sales increased were up slightly, setting a November record, Tucson increased 1% and Santa Fe grew 8%. The SUV performance represented 55% of total Hyundai sales compared with 47% in November of last year.

Sales of Hyundai's eco-friendly vehicles continue to perform well with total sales of all alternative-fueled vehicles increasing by 78%, including the best Ioniq November ever (up 39%), best Kona EV month ever (448 units) and best NEXO month of all time (38 units).

"Thanks to the strongest product lineup we've ever had and the dedication of our retail partners to provide a better sales experience, we were successful in growing retail sales by double digits, while keeping incentive spending below industry average," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "As we just presented at the LA Auto Show, we are in the midst of a product onslaught that introduces industry-leading vehicles across the spectrum of performance. Sonata and Venue are the latest to arrive at dealers providing customers with even more options for outstanding design, technology leadership and excellent drivability, in whatever package meets their needs."

November Product and Corporate Activities

Model Sales

Vehicle Nov-19 Nov-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Accent 1,596 1,957 23,317 25,260 Elantra 17,322 18,148 156,374 185,339 Ioniq 1,495 1,074 18,410 13,801 Kona 5,996 5,976 66,648 38,771 Nexo 38 0 252 36* Palisade 5,268 0 23,082 0 Santa Fe 9,740 8,994 117,023 105,691 Sonata 5,931 8,173 80,361 96,413 Tucson 12,008 11,908 126,157 126,879 Veloster 917 853 12,137 9,710 Venue 290 0 290 0

*Includes Tucson Fuel Cell sales

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

