Hyundai Motor America Reports November 2020 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total November sales of 55,171 units, a 9% decrease compared with November 2019. Retail sales were down 11%. There were three fewer selling days and one less selling weekend in November 2020. On a daily selling rate basis, Hyundai total sales were up 4% and retail sales increased 1% year over year.

"We were able to maintain our industry-beating sales momentum despite quirks in the reporting calendar and added COVID-19 challenges," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We've never had a better product lineup and with the all-new Elantra hitting dealerships now and an onslaught of new SUV, performance and eco-friendly vehicles on their way, we are extremely optimistic about the future of Hyundai."

Hyundai sold 45,690 retail units in November, with SUVs representing 68% of the total retail mix. Retail sales rose for Palisade (+20%), Venue (+322%), and Hyundai's entire eco-friendly lineup (+18%), including Sonata Hybrid, the Ioniq family, Kona EV and Nexo. Hyundai also sold 8,242 total Sonata units, the best month in 2020 and an increase of 39%, while Kona total sales jumped 43%.

November Total Sales Summary



Nov-20 Nov-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Hyundai 55,171 60,601 555,991 624,051

November Product and Corporate Activities

Tucson North American Debut: Hyundai unveiled its innovative 2022 Tucson SUV

Hyundai unveiled its innovative 2022 Tucson SUV SUV Blitz: Hyundai will introduce 12 new or enhanced SUVs in the U.S. through 2021

Hyundai will introduce 12 new or enhanced SUVs in the U.S. through 2021 N Expansion: An exciting cadence of seven new N and N Line models in sports, sedan and SUV segments will come to the U.S. through 2022

An exciting cadence of seven new N and N Line models in sports, sedan and SUV segments will come to the U.S. through 2022 Eco-Focused Lineup: Hyundai will offer 10 electrified, eco-focused vehicles by the end of 2022, including seven SUVs and three car models

Hyundai will offer 10 electrified, eco-focused vehicles by the end of 2022, including seven SUVs and three car models Best SUV Brand: U.S. News & World Report named Hyundai as the 2021 Best SUV Brand

U.S. News & World Report named Hyundai as the 2021 Best SUV Brand AEB Achievement: During the past year, 96% of the Hyundai vehicles produced for sale in the U.S. offered Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) as standard equipment

During the past year, 96% of the Hyundai vehicles produced for sale in the U.S. offered Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) as standard equipment Sonata Residual Value: The 2021 Sonata won the prestigious ALG Residual Value Award

The 2021 Sonata won the prestigious ALG Residual Value Award Racing Wins: Hyundai drivers in the Hyundai Veloster N TCR won the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Drivers' Championship, while Hyundai took home the Manufacturers' Championship

Hyundai drivers in the Hyundai Veloster N TCR won the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Drivers' Championship, while Hyundai took home the Manufacturers' Championship Leadership Awards: Automotive News named Olabisi Boyle , Claudia Marquez and Angela Zepeda among the 100 leading women in the auto industry and selected José Muñoz and Zepeda as All-Stars.

Model Total Sales

Vehicle Nov-20 Nov-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Accent 972 1,596 14,416 23,317 Elantra 8,095 17,322 94,626 156,374 Ioniq 1,090 1,495 11,531 18,410 Kona 8,551 5,996 67,904 66,648 Nexo 20 38 195 252 Palisade 6,436 5,268 74,538 23,082 Santa Fe 8,765 9,740 88,257 117,023 Sonata 8,242 5,931 68,938 80,361 Tucson 9,739 12,008 111,776 126,157 Veloster 296 917 7,324 12,137 Venue 2,965 290 16,486 290

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

