Hyundai Motor America Reports October 2020 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total October sales of 57,395 units, a 1% increase compared with October 2019. Retail sales were up 10%. Hyundai fleet sales were down 45% and represented 9% of total volume.

"October was the second straight month with double digit Hyundai retail sales growth as the automotive retail market continues to show resiliency," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Our SUV products drove the majority of the growth, but our all-new Sonata achieved a 20% retail gain, a sign that the right sedan can still drive consumer demand. And our all-new Elantra will be joining it on dealer lots later this month."

Hyundai sold 52,117 retail units in October, with SUVs representing 68% of the total retail mix. Hyundai SUV retail sales grew 23%. Retail sales jumped across the Hyundai lineup with Sonata (+20%), Santa Fe (+11%), Kona (+32%), Palisade (+73%) and Nexo (+118%) all achieving year-over-year retail gains.

October Total Sales Summary



Oct-20 Oct-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Hyundai 57,395 57,094 500,820 563,450

October Product and Corporate Activities

Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group: Euisun Chung was inaugurated as the Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, opening a new chapter in the company's history

was inaugurated as the Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, opening a new chapter in the company's history All-New Elantra: Hyundai released pricing for the all-new Elantra that is arriving at dealerships later this month and is being supported by a creative national marketing campaign

Hyundai released pricing for the all-new Elantra that is arriving at dealerships later this month and is being supported by a creative national marketing campaign Refreshed 2021 Santa Fe: Hyundai unveiled the 2021 Santa Fe SUV with a freshened design motif, advanced front and rear lighting signatures, new hybrid powertrain with all-wheel drive and extensive new driver safety and convenience features

Hyundai unveiled the 2021 Santa Fe SUV with a freshened design motif, advanced front and rear lighting signatures, new hybrid powertrain with all-wheel drive and extensive new driver safety and convenience features Re:Style: Hyundai Motor Company launched Re:Style 2020, a creative approach to sustainable fashion in collaboration with leading artists in ecofriendly design

Hyundai Motor Company launched Re:Style 2020, a creative approach to sustainable fashion in collaboration with leading artists in ecofriendly design XCIENT Fuel Cell Commercial Truck: Hyundai Motor Company released more details on its plans for the XCIENT Fuel Cell, the world's first mass-produced fuel cell heavy-duty truck

Hyundai Motor Company released more details on its plans for the XCIENT Fuel Cell, the world's first mass-produced fuel cell heavy-duty truck Interbrand Ranking: Hyundai Motor Company ranked fifth among global automotive brands and 36th overall in Interbrand's Best Global Brands 2020 list

Model Total Sales

Vehicle Oct-20 Oct-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Accent 1,129 1,706 13,444 21,721 Elantra 11,428 13,583 86,531 139,052 Ioniq 1,202 2,769 10,441 16,915 Kona 6,540 5,514 59,353 60,652 Nexo 37 17 175 214 Palisade 7,519 4,357 68,102 17,814 Santa Fe 9,072 10,964 79,492 107,283 Sonata 7,570 6,062 60,696 74,430 Tucson 10,898 11,288 102,037 114,149 Veloster 443 834 7,028 11,220 Venue 1,557 0 13,521 0

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

