Hyundai Motor America Reports October 2025 Sales

Electrified sales up 8%; hybrid vehicle sales jump 41%

Record retail month for Palisade; retail sales increased 17%

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported October total sales of 70,118 units, a 2% decrease compared with October 2024. Hybrid and electrified sales reached new heights, jumping 41% and 8% respectively compared with October 2024 reinforcing Hyundai's leadership in electrified mobility. Best ever October model results include Sonata HEV, Elantra N, Elantra HEV, Tucson Family and the Santa Fe Family which rose 22% driven by strong hybrid demand. The Palisade lineup achieved its best October ever, totaling 9,549 units, including the start of Palisade HEV sales. Electrified vehicle sales represented 32% of retail mix.

"Hybrid vehicles led the way in October with a 41% increase, and electrified sales were up 8%," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "We saw strong EV demand leading up to the expiration of federal tax credits, and while that shift has temporarily disrupted the market, we're confident it will reset. Hyundai's momentum remains strong, and we're on pace for record retail and total sales for the year. Solid fundamentals, smart inventory strategy, and an exceptional team and dealer network power us."

October Total Sales Summary



Oct-25 Oct-24 % Chg 2025

YTD 2024

YTD % Chg Hyundai 70,118 71,802 -2 % 748,467 682,296 +10 %

October Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Oct-25 Oct-24 % Chg 2025

YTD 2024

YTD % Chg Elantra 10,224 12,151 -16 % 126,436 113,769 +11 % Ioniq 5 1,642 4,498 -63 % 42,733 34,816 +23 % Ioniq 6 398 837 -52 % 9,530 9,934 -4 % Ioniq 9 317 0 - 4,494 0 - Kona 4,969 5,685 -13 % 62,247 70,193 -11 % Nexo 2 4 -50 % 5 93 -95 % Palisade 9,549 8,983 +6 % 102,331 90,775 +13 % Santa Cruz 1,719 2,427 -29 % 22,352 27,598 -19 % Santa Fe 11,800 9,644 +22 % 113,960 93,325 +22 % Sonata 4,306 6,300 -32 % 50,220 54,730 -8 % Tucson 23,036 19,829 +16 % 188,275 165,776 +14 % Venue 2,156 1,444 +49 % 25,884 21,287 +22 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America