Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking December, Q4 and 2023 Sales

Total sales increased 11% in 2023; best total and retail sales year ever for Hyundai

Third year in a row setting a new annual retail sales record

Record-setting Q4 total sales for Hyundai; up 5%

Hyundai sets best-ever December total sales; up 4%

17 consecutive months with increases in total sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total December sales of 75,164 units, a 4% increase compared with December 2022 and the highest December sales total in company history. This is the 17th month in a row Hyundai has achieved increases in total sales. Hyundai set total sales records in December for IONIQ 5 (+90%), Santa Fe PHEV (+3205%), Santa Fe HEV (+74%), Tucson (+8%), Tucson PHEV (+8455%) and Palisade (+95%). All-time total sales monthly records were set for Tucson PHEV, Santa Fe PHEV and Palisade.

"We finished 2023 with record-breaking total and retail sales and continued a trend initiated almost two years ago by consistently increasing monthly total sales in response to the surge in consumer demand for our products," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "2023 was also our third consecutive year of record-breaking retail sales. This unprecedented year also saw a stream of accolades for our products, a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional vehicles. We remain dedicated to our customers and, in collaboration with our retail partners, look forward to 2024."

Q4 and 2023 Year-End Sales

In Q4, Hyundai sold 206,048 vehicles, a Q4 total sales record, and an increase of 5% compared with Q4 2022. Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales for Q4 grew 37% compared with Q4 2022.

For the year, Hyundai sold 801,195 vehicles, an 11% increase compared with 2022 and the highest total sales ever for the Hyundai brand. Amongst several model records, Tucson established a new yearly sales record, selling over 200,000 vehicles for the first time ever. 2023 was also a record year for retail sales, increasing 1% compared with 2022 and the third consecutive year setting a new retail sales record. During the year, Hyundai fleet sales were 10.9% of total volume.

December Total Sales Summary



Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % Chg 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Hyundai 75,164 72,058 +4 % 206,048 195,967 +5 % 801,195 724,265 +11 %

December Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Dec-23 Dec-22 % Chg Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % Chg 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Accent 0 154 0 % 0 2,524 0 % 31 17,823 -100 % Elantra 8,577 11,743 -27 % 26,846 31,313 -14 % 134,149 117,177 +14 % Ioniq 0 0 0 % 0 3 0 % 0 3,672 0 % Ioniq 5 3,261 1,720 +90 % 8,612 4,490 +92 % 33,918 22,982 +48 % Ioniq 6 2,056 0 0 % 4,681 0 0 % 12,999 0 0 % Kona 7,680 6,972 +10 % 22,598 18,314 +23 % 79,116 63,994 +24 % Nexo 25 25 0 % 68 63 +8 % 241 408 -41 % Palisade 14,396 7,394 +95 % 30,652 18,932 +62 % 89,509 82,688 +8 % Santa Cruz 2,641 3,487 -24 % 7,592 9,677 -22 % 36,675 36,480 +1 % Santa Fe 12,215 11,699 +4 % 35,412 33,460 +6 % 131,574 119,589 +10 % Sonata 3,222 6,881 -53 % 8,003 19,893 -60 % 45,344 55,131 -18 % Tucson 19,424 18,557 +5 % 56,444 49,682 +14 % 209,624 175,307 +20 % Veloster 0 19 0 % 0 127 0 % 6 1,920 -100 % Venue 1,667 3,407 -51 % 5,140 7,489 -31 % 28,009 27,094 +3 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

