Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking March and Q1 2021 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total March sales of 75,403 units, a 115% increase compared with March 2020 and the all-time best month in Hyundai history. Palisade and Kona had their best month ever, while Santa Fe and Tucson set new March highs. Hyundai fleet sales were down 58%, representing 4% of total volume.

"It was a historic U.S. sales performance in March and Q1 for Hyundai," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Strong consumer confidence, stable inventory, a compelling lineup, attention-grabbing advertising and the efforts of our dealer partners all came together to deliver these results. With the all-new Tucson, our highest-volume model, arriving at dealerships, we will build on this momentum and continue to gain market share."

March Retail Highlights

March was also the best retail month ever, with 72,740 retail sales, up 153%. Retail sales rose for the entire lineup with SUVs (+173%), cars (+120%) and eco-friendly vehicles (+235%), all up triple digits.

Q1 Highlights

For the quarter, Hyundai had its highest Q1 retail sales ever at 157,470 units, an increase of 38% compared with Q1 2020. Total Q1 sales were up 28% with significant growth across the lineup.

March Total Sales Summary



Mar-21 Mar-20 % Chg 2021 YTD (Q1) 2020 YTD (Q1) % Chg Hyundai 75,403 35,118 115% 167,130 130,875 28%

March Product and Corporate Activities

All-New 2022 Tucson : For the soon-to-be arriving all-new Tucson , Hyundai released pricing, launched a reservation program and provided details for the N Line and Plug-in Hybrid models

: For the soon-to-be arriving all-new , Hyundai released pricing, launched a reservation program and provided details for the N Line and Plug-in Hybrid models Santa Cruz Teaser: Hyundai released the first teaser sketch of its highly-anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle

Hyundai released the first teaser sketch of its highly-anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle Complimentary EV Charging: Hyundai is providing 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging on Electrify America's ultra-fast charging network for owners of 2021 Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric models

Hyundai is providing 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging on Electrify America's ultra-fast charging network for owners of 2021 Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric models Elantra Honors: The Hispanic Motor Press Awards named Elantra its 2021 Car of the Year and Autotrader selected Elantra to its 10 Best Interiors Under $50,000 list

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards named Elantra its 2021 Car of the Year and Autotrader selected Elantra to its 10 Best Interiors Under list Usage-Based Insurance: Hyundai introduced its Usage Based Insurance (UBI) program to help owners potentially save hundreds of dollars on their auto insurance

Model Total Sales

Vehicle Mar-21 Mar-20 % Chg 2021 YTD (Q1) 2020 YTD (Q1) %Chg Accent 1,788 1,196 50% 4,272 4,807 -11% Elantra 12,598 7,430 70% 26,093 25,745 1% Ioniq 1,930 763 153% 4,125 3,522 17% Kona 10,416 3,874 169% 22,610 15,174 49% Nexo 30 7 329% 78 51 53% Palisade 9,184 3,934 133% 21,207 17,089 24% Santa Fe 11,538 6,358 82% 28,570 19,902 44% Sonata 9,335 3,957 136% 20,557 15,602 32% Tucson 15,744 6,073 159% 33,147 23,735 40% Veloster 272 575 -53% 687 2,082 -67% Venue 2,568 951 170% 5,784 3,166 83%

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

www.hyundainews.com

