Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking March and Q1 2021 Sales
-- Best Total and Retail Sales Month of All-Time
-- March Total Sales Up 115%; March Retail Sales Grew 153%
-- Q1 Total Sales Increased 28%; Q1 Retail Sales Jumped 38%
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total March sales of 75,403 units, a 115% increase compared with March 2020 and the all-time best month in Hyundai history. Palisade and Kona had their best month ever, while Santa Fe and Tucson set new March highs. Hyundai fleet sales were down 58%, representing 4% of total volume.
"It was a historic U.S. sales performance in March and Q1 for Hyundai," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Strong consumer confidence, stable inventory, a compelling lineup, attention-grabbing advertising and the efforts of our dealer partners all came together to deliver these results. With the all-new Tucson, our highest-volume model, arriving at dealerships, we will build on this momentum and continue to gain market share."
March Retail Highlights
March was also the best retail month ever, with 72,740 retail sales, up 153%. Retail sales rose for the entire lineup with SUVs (+173%), cars (+120%) and eco-friendly vehicles (+235%), all up triple digits.
Q1 Highlights
For the quarter, Hyundai had its highest Q1 retail sales ever at 157,470 units, an increase of 38% compared with Q1 2020. Total Q1 sales were up 28% with significant growth across the lineup.
March Total Sales Summary
|
Mar-21
|
Mar-20
|
% Chg
|
2021 YTD (Q1)
|
2020 YTD (Q1)
|
% Chg
|
Hyundai
|
75,403
|
35,118
|
115%
|
167,130
|
130,875
|
28%
March Product and Corporate Activities
- All-New 2022 Tucson: For the soon-to-be arriving all-new Tucson, Hyundai released pricing, launched a reservation program and provided details for the N Line and Plug-in Hybrid models
- Santa Cruz Teaser: Hyundai released the first teaser sketch of its highly-anticipated Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle
- Complimentary EV Charging: Hyundai is providing 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging on Electrify America's ultra-fast charging network for owners of 2021 Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric models
- Elantra Honors: The Hispanic Motor Press Awards named Elantra its 2021 Car of the Year and Autotrader selected Elantra to its 10 Best Interiors Under $50,000 list
- Usage-Based Insurance: Hyundai introduced its Usage Based Insurance (UBI) program to help owners potentially save hundreds of dollars on their auto insurance
Model Total Sales
|
Vehicle
|
Mar-21
|
Mar-20
|
% Chg
|
2021 YTD (Q1)
|
2020 YTD (Q1)
|
%Chg
|
Accent
|
1,788
|
1,196
|
50%
|
4,272
|
4,807
|
-11%
|
Elantra
|
12,598
|
7,430
|
70%
|
26,093
|
25,745
|
1%
|
Ioniq
|
1,930
|
763
|
153%
|
4,125
|
3,522
|
17%
|
Kona
|
10,416
|
3,874
|
169%
|
22,610
|
15,174
|
49%
|
Nexo
|
30
|
7
|
329%
|
78
|
51
|
53%
|
Palisade
|
9,184
|
3,934
|
133%
|
21,207
|
17,089
|
24%
|
Santa Fe
|
11,538
|
6,358
|
82%
|
28,570
|
19,902
|
44%
|
Sonata
|
9,335
|
3,957
|
136%
|
20,557
|
15,602
|
32%
|
Tucson
|
15,744
|
6,073
|
159%
|
33,147
|
23,735
|
40%
|
Veloster
|
272
|
575
|
-53%
|
687
|
2,082
|
-67%
|
Venue
|
2,568
|
951
|
170%
|
5,784
|
3,166
|
83%
Hyundai Motor America
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.
