Hyundai Motor America Reports Record October 2024 Sales

Best-ever total and retail October sales; total sales increase 18% ; retail climbs 15%

Record-breaking Tucson HEV total and retail sales

Hybrid total sales increase 91% in October

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record-breaking total October sales of 71,802 units, an 18% increase compared with October 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in October for Elantra N (+373%), Santa Fe HEV (+136%), Tucson (+5%), Tucson HEV (+140%), IONIQ 5 (+51%) and Palisade (+27%). Hybrid vehicle total sales jumped 91%. October was the best-ever month for Tucson HEV in total and retail sales. Retail sales for October 2024 set new records climbing 15%.

"Hyundai has set a total sales record in the month of October for the third consecutive year," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America. "The Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, and IONIQ 5 led the way, showcasing strong demand for our electrified vehicles that offer cutting-edge technology and exceptional design."

October Total Sales Summary



Oct-24 Oct-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Hyundai 71,802 60,805 +18 % 682,296 655,952 +4 %

October Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Oct-24 Oct-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Elantra 12,151 9,456 +29 % 113,769 116,759 -3 % Ioniq 5 4,498 2,979 +51 % 34,816 28,285 +23 % Ioniq 6 837 1,239 -32 % 9,934 9,557 +4 % Kona 5,685 7,927 -28 % 70,193 64,445 +9 % Nexo 4 23 -83 % 93 196 -53 % Palisade 8,983 7,071 +27 % 90,775 65,928 +38 % Santa Cruz 2,427 2,555 -5 % 27,598 31,638 -13 % Santa Fe 9,644 9,700 -1 % 93,325 105,862 -12 % Sonata 6,300 2,460 +156 % 54,730 39,801 +38 % Tucson 19,829 15,638 +27 % 165,776 168,818 -2 % Venue 1,444 1,757 -18 % 21,287 24,626 -14 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America