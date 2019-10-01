Hyundai Motor America Reports September 2019 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported September sales of 51,951 units, a 9% decrease in comparison with September 2018. Following two straight months of double digit sales growth in July and August, Hyundai closed the third quarter with total sales of 173,028, an increase of 5% over the third quarter of 2018.

Sales Summary



Sep-19 Sep-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Hyundai 51,951 56,940 506,356 492,792

Retail Highlights

Hyundai's third quarter retail sales were up 3% compared with the third quarter of 2018, while retail sales also declined by 9% in September. Hyundai's SUV and eco-friendly vehicle lineup achieved retail sales growth in September, led by Santa Fe (up 5%), Kona (up 20%) and Ioniq (up 20%). In total, retail SUV sales finished at 25,649 units, the best ever September retail total, representing a 60% mix of retail volume. This was the third consecutive month exceeding 60% SUV retail mix.

Total Volume Highlights

Hyundai SUVs set their all-time September total sales record, selling 27,374 units and growing 9% compared with September 2018. Kona sales increased by 22% setting a September record and Hyundai's flagship premium three-row Palisade SUV continued to turn quickly at 50% efficiency, selling 3,495 units. The SUV performance represented 53% of total Hyundai sales compared with 44% in September of last year.

Hyundai's eco-friendly vehicles also performed well with sales of all alternative-fueled Hyundai vehicles up 102% including Ioniq growing a significant 74%, setting a September high. Additionally, Hyundai continues to reduce its dependency on fleet sales, which were down 10% on the month.

"The fundamentals of Hyundai's U.S. sales performance remain strong, with increasing retail sales, lower fleet volumes, reasonable incentives and well-managed inventory," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "While the September year-over-year results were skewed because of the Labor Day weekend timing and two fewer selling days, we were pleased with the efforts of our entire team and retail partners in achieving growth in the third quarter. Once the final numbers from our competitors are reported, we anticipate gaining market share for the quarter and on the year."

September Product and Corporate Activities

Palisade Earns an IIHS TSP+: The 2020 Palisade was awarded a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) when equipped with optional LED headlights. This brings Hyundai's total of TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ ratings to 13 vehicles, the most in the industry.

The 2020 Palisade was awarded a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) when equipped with optional LED headlights. This brings Hyundai's total of TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ ratings to 13 vehicles, the most in the industry. Kona Best in its Segment for Tech Experience: The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study ranked the Kona as the highest scoring small segment vehicle for overall technology satisfaction.

The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study ranked the Kona as the highest scoring small segment vehicle for overall technology satisfaction. Palisade Named a 10 Best User Experience by Wards: Recognized for its host of driver convenience and technology features, the Palisade landed a spot on the competitive 2019 Wards 10 Best User Experiences list.

Recognized for its host of driver convenience and technology features, the Palisade landed a spot on the competitive 2019 Wards 10 Best User Experiences list. Kona Wins AutoPacific 2019 Ideal Vehicle Award: AutoPacific® named the Kona as a winner of the 2019 Ideal Vehicle Award, earning the highest overall vehicle score in the compact crossover SUV segment.

AutoPacific® named the Kona as a winner of the 2019 Ideal Vehicle Award, earning the highest overall vehicle score in the compact crossover SUV segment. Palisade National TV Advertising: National advertising for Hyundai's all-new flagship SUV Palisade began in September and tapped into the notion that family is more than just the people with whom you share the same DNA.

National advertising for Hyundai's all-new flagship SUV Palisade began in September and tapped into the notion that family is more than just the people with whom you share the same DNA. Music Midtown Sponsorship: Hyundai executed its sponsorship of the 25th annual Music Midtown festival with on the ground activations and integration into the Music Midtown app that featured unique augmented reality experiences.

Model Sales

Vehicle Sep-19 Sep-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Accent 1,702 2,536 20,015 21,820 Elantra 14,614 19,923 125,469 148,879 Ioniq 1,504 864 14,146 11,606 Kona 5,287 4,327 55,138 28,465 Nexo 23 0 197 36* Palisade 3,495 0 13,457 0 Santa Fe 8,276 10,162 96,319 88,969 Sonata 6,029 7,735 68,368 80,975 Tucson 10,293 10,646 102,861 103,478 Veloster 728 746 10,386 7,936

*Includes Tucson Fuel Cell sales

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

https://www.hyundainews.com/

