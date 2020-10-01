Hyundai Motor America Reports September and Q3 2020 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total September sales of 54,790 units, a 5% increase compared with September 2019. Retail sales were up 21%. Hyundai fleet sales were down 67% and represented 5% of total volume. Hyundai anticipates outperforming the retail sales industry average again in September, something it has accomplished every month in 2020.

"Our outstanding product portfolio combined with stable inventory, the right incentives and the elevation of the customer experience at our dealerships has resulted in another month of market share gains," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Retail sales in the third quarter also increased, another indication that sales are recovering from the pandemic."

Hyundai sold 51,784 retail units in September, with SUVs representing 67% of the total retail mix. Hyundai SUV retail sales grew 36%. Retail sales jumped across the Hyundai lineup with Sonata (+25%), Santa Fe (+17%), Tucson (+5%), Kona (+44%) and Palisade (+125%) all achieving year-over-year gains.

In the third quarter, Hyundai sold a total of 170,828 units, a 1% decline and 161,254 retail units, a 7% increase compared with Q3 2019.

Sep-20 Sept-19 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Hyundai 54,790 51,951 170,828 173,028 443,425 506,356

All-New Tucson: Hyundai unveiled to the world the all-new, fourth-generation Tucson that will be available in the U.S. in the spring of 2021.

Hyundai unveiled to the world the all-new, fourth-generation that will be available in the U.S. in the spring of 2021. 2021 Sonata N-Line: Hyundai revealed the racy design of the all-new 2021 Sonata N-Line.

Hyundai revealed the racy design of the all-new 2021 Sonata N-Line. RM20e: At the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020, Hyundai introduced the next-generation electrified RM20e Racing Midship Sports Car prototype.

At the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020, Hyundai introduced the next-generation electrified RM20e Racing Midship Sports Car prototype. COVID-19 Support: The 23 COVID-19 testing centers supported by Hyundai Hope On Wheels surpassed one million tests and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama donated 6,000 face masks to Selma City Schools.

The 23 COVID-19 testing centers supported by Hyundai Hope On Wheels surpassed one million tests and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama donated 6,000 face masks to City Schools. Marketing Initiatives: Hyundai is ramping up its U.S. marketing activities for the fourth quarter with its sponsorship of NBC's Sunday Night Football, a new owner safety story, a drive-thru art experience in Los Angeles for Hispanic Heritage month and a content partnership with WWE. National advertising for the all-new 2021 Elantra also begins today.

Hyundai is ramping up its U.S. marketing activities for the fourth quarter with its sponsorship of NBC's Sunday Night Football, a new owner safety story, a drive-thru art experience in for Hispanic Heritage month and a content partnership with WWE. National advertising for the all-new 2021 Elantra also begins today. Hyundai and UNDP Collaboration: Hyundai Motor Company and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) entered into an inaugural agreement aimed at spreading messages of sustainability to people around the world.

Vehicle Sep-20 Sep-19 2020 YTD 2019 YTD Accent 1,348 1,702 12,315 20,015 Elantra 8,235 14,614 75,103 125,469 Ioniq 1,096 1,504 9,239 14,146 Kona 6,971 5,287 52,813 55,138 Nexo 21 23 138 197 Palisade 7,741 3,495 60,583 13,457 Santa Fe 8,566 8,276 70,420 96,319 Sonata 8,038 6,029 53,126 68,368 Tucson 10,644 10,293 91,139 102,861 Veloster 601 728 6,585 10,386 Venue 1,529 0 11,964 0

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

