Hyundai Motor America Reports September and Q3 2024 Sales

Hyundai sets best-ever Q3 retail sales; up 5% year-over-year

Record-breaking Q3 total and retail sales for Tucson HEV, Santa Fe HEV and Palisade

IONIQ 5 retail sales climb; up 30% in Q3

Hybrid total sales increase 36% in September

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total September sales of 62,491 units, a 9% decrease compared with September 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in September for Santa Fe HEV (+87%), Tucson HEV (+52%), and Palisade (+9%). Hybrid vehicle total sales jumped 36%.

"We set an all-time retail sales record in the third quarter thanks to strong demand for our IONIQ 5 and hybrid models along with the hard work of our retail partners," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "A September calendar quirk resulting in fewer selling days and Labor Day falling into the August sales month impacted the year-over-year comparison, but despite that, we still achieved a 36% increase in hybrid sales on the month as consumer demand remains high for hybrids. Our mission is to close the year strong and set another all-time annual sales record for the brand."

Q3 Highlights

In the third quarter, Hyundai established a new record for Q3 retail sales. Hyundai total sales were 210,971 units, a 5% increase over Q3 2023 sales and the second best Q3 in the company's history. Hyundai also set new Q3 total and retail sales records for Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, and Palisade.

September Total Sales Summary



Sep-24 Sep-23 %

Chg Q3

2024 Q3

2023 %

Chg 2024

YTD 2023

YTD %

Chg Hyundai 62,491 68,961 -9 % 210,971 200,534 +5 % 610,494 595,147 +2 %

September Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Sep-24 Sep-23 %

Chg Q3

2024 Q3

2023 %

Chg 2024

YTD 2023

YTD %

Chg Elantra 11,186 9,405 +19 % 39,329 32,565 +21 % 101,618 107,303 -5 % Ioniq 5 3,336 3,958 -16 % 11,590 11,665 -1 % 30,318 25,306 +20 % Ioniq 6 599 1,665 -64 % 2,185 5,073 -57 % 9,097 8,318 +9 % Kona 5,144 6,693 -23 % 17,969 18,593 -3 % 64,508 56,518 +14 % Nexo 2 16 -88 % 12 68 -82 % 89 173 -49 % Palisade 8,202 7,551 +9 % 28,045 19,410 +44 % 81,792 58,857 +39 % Santa Cruz 2,125 3,051 -30 % 7,226 9,033 -20 % 25,171 29,083 -13 % Santa Fe 7,918 12,676 -38 % 27,059 35,020 -23 % 83,681 96,162 -13 % Sonata 5,575 3,401 +64 % 17,283 10,007 +73 % 48,430 37,341 +30 % Tucson 16,802 18,813 -11 % 53,801 52,589 +2 % 145,947 153,180 -5 % Venue 1,602 1,732 -8 % 6,472 6,510 -1 % 19,843 22,869 -13 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report.

