Hyundai Motor America Wins Clean Transport Award Category at Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has been awarded The Clean Transport Award at the annual Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA, being recognized for its groundbreaking advancements in hydrogen mobility and clean logistics.

Hyundai clearly distinguished itself among industry leaders and innovators at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), where it has deployed more than twenty Hyundai XCIENT heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks for clean logistics operations. This industry-leading initiative represents a significant step forward in HMGMA's leadership efforts to both reduce its carbon footprint and actively promote sustainable practices in daily logistics operations. The use of zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell technology further demonstrates Hyundai Motor Group's ongoing commitment to responsible environmental stewardship.

"We are deeply honored to receive The Clean Transport Award at the inaugural Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA. This recognition affirms our steadfast commitment to advancing sustainable transportation solutions," said Jim Park, senior vice president, commercial vehicle and hydrogen business development, Hyundai Motor North America. "At Hyundai, we are dedicated to driving innovation that not only enhances our customers' experience but is committed to shaping a cleaner, more sustainable future."

With 27 prior editions, the Supply Chain Excellence Awards set the standard for best practices in supply chain management around the globe. These awards are known for thorough judging procedures by a panel of 20 independent leading supply chain professionals who collectively hold more than 750 years of experience from across the U.S. Over a two-week period, these judges reviewed entrant submissions for fifteen unique categories before carefully selecting the winner of each category.

Specifically, The Clean Transport Award category celebrates projects that showcase collaborations, technologies, and policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions, with the ultimate goal of making businesses more sustainable and establishing strategic advantages over the competition. It is open to vehicle manufacturers, end-user brands, and technology providers, reflecting a broad range of initiatives across the industry. With this recognition, Hyundai continues to solidify its position as a leader in the automotive industry, driving advancements in sustainability and efficiency that benefit both the environment and its customers. By investing in innovative technologies like hydrogen fuel cells and electric mobility, Hyundai is setting a benchmark for responsible manufacturing practices.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

