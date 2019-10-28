Hyundai Motor Creates Veloster N Performance Concept For 2019 SEMA Show
- Hyundai Motor Company Customization Team Created Veloster N Performance Concept Vehicle
- N Performance Concept features a comprehensive array of aesthetic and performance accessories
Oct 28, 2019, 11:00 ET
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company Customization Teams have created a unique Veloster N Performance Concept for the 2019 SEMA show. The concept uses a variety of OEM-quality performance parts added to Veloster N to maximize visual appeal and dynamic performance. The Veloster N Performance Concept will be on display at the SEMA show in the Hyundai booth.
Veloster N Performance Concept
The Veloster N Performance Concept features engineered, OEM-quality performance additions for the Veloster N model. These bolt-on accessories are designed to have high potential for aftermarket availability and include:
EXTERIOR AND PERFORMANCE
- Extreme Racing coilover suspension with H&R® coil springs
- Daewon Steel anti-roll bars (front and rear)
- WIF chassis brace (front, center and rear) and aluminum caliper bracket
- Alcon forged six-piston front brake caliper/four-piston rear brake caliper
- 380mm front rotors/360mm rear rotors
- OZ® forged racing wheels 8.0JJ x 19.0-inch with N-brand carbon wheel cap
- Pirelli® P-Zero Corsa tires 235/35R19
- Capristo cat-back anodized exhaust tips
- KWA® hood inner/outer, grille garnish, fog lamp garnish, front splitter, side sills, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, outside mirror covers, engine cover
INTERIOR
- Alcantara® gear knob boot, steering wheel lower bezel, parking lever, air vent surround, headliner and pillar liners, instrument panel, armrest, door trim, door control bezel, horn pad
- N-branded door sill covers
- Sabelt® alcantara and carbon sport seats
- Aluminum gear shift knob
- Red engine start button
- Colored seat belt webbing
- Sport floor mats
