Hyundai Motor Creates Veloster N Performance Concept For 2019 SEMA Show

The Veloster N Performance Concept features engineered, OEM-quality performance additions for the Veloster N model. These bolt-on accessories are designed to have high potential for aftermarket availability and include:

EXTERIOR AND PERFORMANCE

Extreme Racing coilover suspension with H&R® coil springs

Daewon Steel anti-roll bars (front and rear)

anti-roll bars (front and rear) WIF chassis brace (front, center and rear) and aluminum caliper bracket

Alcon forged six-piston front brake caliper/four-piston rear brake caliper

380mm front rotors/360mm rear rotors

OZ® forged racing wheels 8.0JJ x 19.0-inch with N-brand carbon wheel cap

Pirelli® P-Zero Corsa tires 235/35R19

Capristo cat-back anodized exhaust tips

KWA® hood inner/outer, grille garnish, fog lamp garnish, front splitter, side sills, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, outside mirror covers, engine cover

INTERIOR

Alcantara® gear knob boot, steering wheel lower bezel, parking lever, air vent surround, headliner and pillar liners, instrument panel, armrest, door trim, door control bezel, horn pad

N-branded door sill covers

Sabelt® alcantara and carbon sport seats

Aluminum gear shift knob

Red engine start button

Colored seat belt webbing

Sport floor mats

