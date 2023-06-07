Hyundai Motor Opens Heritage Exhibition 'PONY, the timeless' and Introduces RETRACE, the Heritage Publication Series

News provided by

Hyundai Motor Company

07 Jun, 2023, 19:00 ET

  • Exhibition commemorating the Pony, Korea's first independently developed car, to be held at Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul from June 9
  • Heritage project also heralds the publication of RETRACE, a book and magazine series celebrating the brand's heritage
  • Opening celebration took place on June 7 with VIPs and members of Hyundai who enabled the creation of Pony

SEOUL, South Korea, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today announced its first heritage exhibition 'PONY, the timeless' at Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul. The exhibition is presented as part of the newly launched Hyundai Heritage project that reflects on the past and future of the brand, and will open to the general public from June 9. The project also heralds the publication of RETRACE, a collection book and magazine series that celebrates the brand's heritage.

Continue Reading
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at 'PONY, the timeless' exhibition opening
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung at 'PONY, the timeless' exhibition opening

The opening celebration took place on June 7 with VIP guests from various industries, including art, fashion, and architecture. The event included presentations about Hyundai's Heritage project, the exhibition, and the RETRACE Series, and also featured a performance from the band Jannabi.

Joining the event were Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, and many former members of Hyundai who enabled the creation of Pony.

The exhibition follows the inaugural Hyundai Reunion event in Lake Como, Italy in May, where the restored Pony Coupe Concept was unveiled nearly 50 years after its debut at the 1974 Turin Motor Show.

'PONY, the timeless' emphasizes Hyundai's human-centered philosophy that was established by the company's Founding Chairman Ju-yung Chung. The exhibition is an opportunity to see how Hyundai Motor got started and grew over the years alongside the development of the country. Visitors are guided through Pony's timeline from multiple angles in terms of historical background, archiving, design and philosophy.

Hyundai Motor has been actively communicating its brand heritage in various formats, including the Pony documentary film 'The Next Chapter' released earlier this month. The company also newly released the film 'A Pony Tale' about a young man in the Netherlands who still drives the Pony for his daily commutes.

'PONY, the timeless' exhibition will be open to public until August 6 at Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul, and tickets can be reserved here.

More information about Hyundai Motor can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

Also from this source

Hyundai Motor's Sensational N Vision 74 Concept Thrills at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2023

Inaugural Hyundai Reunion Celebrates Rebirth of Hyundai Motor's Pony Coupe Concept

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.