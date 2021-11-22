Hyundai Motor's All-Electric IONIQ 5, All-New TUCSON Hit Big Screen in 'Spider-Man™: No Way Home'

Leading up to the film's December 17 theatrical release, Hyundai Motor Company has launched an integrated marketing program that includes a global TV commercial and a variety of digital promotional activities. The campaign stems from the global multi-picture promotional partnership Hyundai Motor inked with Sony Pictures in May 2020 to showcase the company's human-centered mobility vision via product and technological innovations.

"The placement of the all-electric IONIQ 5 and all-new TUCSON in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' marks the first meaningful milestone in the strategic partnership between Hyundai Motor Company and Website - www.hyundainews.com," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division of Hyundai Motor Company. "We expect great marketing impact from this collaboration. This exciting film and the two vehicles' inclusion in key moments of the storyline played by the main characters will exhilarate the minds of millions of viewers around the world."

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the third Spider-Man film created by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, starring Tom Holland, who plays the role of high-schooler Peter Parker and his alias, Spider-Man. Its predecessor "Spider-Man: Far From Home" grossed USD 1.131 billion worldwide as the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2019 and the 25th-highest-grossing movie of all time.

"Hyundai is synonymous with leading technology and visually innovative design, so it comes as no surprise that they have created a cutting-edge marketing campaign for the IONIQ 5 and the highly anticipated 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' - the foundation of which is customized content made exclusively for this deal. We have no doubt that Spider-Man fans will have a lot of fun with this innovative collaboration," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

In addition to the product-placement scheme, Hyundai Motor will pursue diverse marketing activities by using its intellectual property rights associated with "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Among them is the long-form commercial, "Only Way Home," which is directed by Jon Watts, the director of all three of the most recent Spider-Man films, and features Tom Holland as Spider-Man and his best friend Ned Leeds played by Jacob Batalon.

In this TV spot, Spider-Man is bent on clearing his name and comes out of hiding, hitching a 300-mile ride to New York with Ned in the all-electric IONIQ 5. The two characters cruise their way through an open country inside the sunlight-reflecting, futuristic-looking IONIQ 5, exchanging banter along the way. A 30-second broadcast version will air as part of high-visibility television programs in the US, Europe, China, Russia and other global markets through January 2022.

"Advanced technology empowers the extraordinary and that's why we think IONIQ 5 is a great fit for the latest Spider-Man movie," said Angela Zepeda, Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor America. "Our promotional partnerships with characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been highly effective and we think Spider-Man fans around the world will enjoy what we've created, while learning more about our breakthrough all-electric SUV."

In addition, Hyundai Motor has also created a 30-second spot featuring the all-new TUCSON modern compact SUV. This commercial shows key scenes from the film, including those starring TUCSON and Tom Holland.

On social media, Hyundai will offer fans the opportunity to obtain a "Hyundai IONIQ 5 x Spider-Man: No Way Home" special edition poster as well as customized digital wallpapers. A behind-the-scenes video of the IONIQ 5 commercial and other unique contents will also be available online.

Hyundai Motor's integrated marketing campaign centered on the upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" film will be highlighted on video boards at Piccadilly Circus in London, as well as via various advertising outlets around the world.

Following "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the company will organize diverse marketing initiatives related to the upcoming films "Uncharted," due to premiere in February 2022, and the sequel to the critically acclaimed, Academy Award-winning animated film, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," due to premiere in October 2022.

About Spider-Man: No Way Home

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

The film is directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producers and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O'Connor, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are executive producers. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solutions Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America