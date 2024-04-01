Hyundai Motor's 'Dogbility' Campaign Fetches Laughs and Sparks Conversations About Universal Mobility

Hyundai's 'Dogbility' concept highlights innovative features for imagined canine mobility and underscores Hyundai Motor's vision of universal mobility for everyone

The April Fools' Day campaign uses generative AI to produce creative visuals like canine-ergonomic rotary steering wheels and driving pedals

Guerilla advertising and SNS postings engage global audiences and dog owners in conversations about inclusivity and access to mobility

SEOUL, South Korea, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company engaged consumers with an entertaining April Fools' Day campaign centered on Dogbility, a future mobility concept tailored to dogs. The campaign implemented generative AI to create immersive visuals, putting a fresh twist on Hyundai Motor's vision on universal mobility for everyone.

Under its vision of 'Progress for Humanity,' the light-hearted campaign showcases Hyundai Motor's commitment to technological advancements aimed at ensuring equal and non-discriminatory access to mobility.

"We wanted to bring genuine laughs to our fans, creating a cheerful atmosphere around April Fools' Day," said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. "This witty, yet remarkably elaborated 'Dogbility' concept embraces Hyundai's hopes for a future where everyone can enjoy the freedom of mobility."

Launching this cheerful, yet meaningful campaign, Hyundai Motor incorporated generative AI to showcase a range of innovative features, including a rotary steering wheel for stable handling, downward-facing pedals to prevent any strains to the patella, and color-changing HUD (Head-up Display) designed to accommodate dogs' unique vision.

In addition to social media postings, Hyundai Motor carried out guerilla advertising in Seoul, strategically placing posters at eye level for dogs, to engage both human and canine audiences with the fun and intriguing mobility concept. These publications sparked conversations about inclusivity and access to mobility among global audiences and dog owners.

Hyundai's April Fools' concept deeply resonated with global pet owners searching for better solutions to accommodate and entertain their furry family members. In social media, many dog owners expressed genuine interest in the concept, wishing for an actual launch of the canine-tailored mobility solution. One comment even said that it was the "best April fools' joke ever," while others asked if there will be another lineup for "cat" customers.

Through the fresh use of generative AI in creating social and guerilla content, Hyundai Motor's April Fools' campaign conveys the company's vision to become a smart mobility solution provider, continuing to research and develop new solutions to ensure freedom of movement for everyone.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero-emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company