Hyundai N Brand Sponsors IMSA Races at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for Third Year

Hyundai will provide N Brand experiences to fans throughout the weekend, including a chance to see the track-ready Elantra and Kona N models. Elantra N TCR and Veloster N TCR cars will be going for the win in the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120.

"Last year, we had a great time showcasing the Elantra N to enthusiasts and N club members," said Bryan Herta, co-owner of Bryan Herta Autosport. "This year we are inviting everyone to experience great racing at the best road course in the country. The following weekend we will be hosting the N Performance Academy providing our most passionate N owners with seat time and driving instruction."

Hyundai now offers three purist N models and four N Line models in the U.S. market. This title sponsorship highlights the entire portfolio that includes the Veloster N, Elantra N, Kona N, Elantra N Line, Kona N Line, Tucson N Line and Sonata N Line. Race fans only need a key from any Hyundai model to access the N Lounge VIP area. For more information on the N brand visit https://www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/performance

"Hyundai's N Brand is a perfect match for the IMSA series and Laguna Seca's 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course that includes the famous Corkscrew turn," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai sees this partnership as a great opportunity to showcase the high-performance N Brand to fans of sports car racing and automotive enthusiasts."

Hyundai's Race Appearance

Hyundai will arrive at the legendary WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge championship lead and a fleet of Hyundai TCR race cars consisting of five Elantra N TCR cars, three Veloster N TCR car and 16 drivers. Hyundai holds a 10-point lead in the manufacturers' championship while defending IMPC champions Taylor Hagler and Michael Lewis lead the drivers' championship following two second place finishes to start the 2022 campaign. Hagler and Lewis drive the #1 Hyundai Elantra N TCR for Bryan Herta Autosport.

For images visit hyundainews.com. For more information on the race weekend visit weathertechraceway.com or imsa.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America