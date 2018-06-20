Hyundai Named a Top Brand in J.D. Power's 2018 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)SM

In the model segments, the Hyundai Tucson was the highest-ranked small SUV and the fourth-best model overall, while the Santa Fe ranked second in the midsize SUV segment. Hyundai's cutting-edge Ulsan Plant, which produces Tucson, was awarded the Bronze Plant Assembly Line Quality Award for the Asia Pacific region.

"Customers of the Hyundai brand can feel confident that they are selecting a new vehicle that has one of the best initial and long-term quality rankings in the entire automotive industry," said Omar Rivera, director, Quality and Service Engineering, Hyundai Motor America. "J.D. Power's IQS is the industry benchmark for new-vehicle quality, and our 2018 ranking is a result of an enterprise-wide commitment to producing vehicles of the highest quality and educating customers on how to use their car's technologies and features."

Hyundai's strong showing in J.D. Power IQS follows its third place non-premium ranking in J.D. Power's 2018 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). Hyundai's results in both of these studies demonstrate its quality leadership over time. Tucson also ranked highest in its class in that study.

J.D. Power measures initial quality by the number of problems owners experience per 100 vehicles (PP100) during the first 90 days of ownership, with a lower score reflecting higher quality. Hyundai had 74 PP100, outpacing the industry average of 93 PP100.

The 2018 U.S. IQS is based on responses from 75,712 purchasers and lessees of new 2018 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study is based on a 233-question battery organized into eight vehicle categories designed to provide manufacturers with information to facilitate the identification of problems and drive product improvement. The study was fielded from February through May 2018. For more information about the 2018 U.S. IQS, visit http://www.jdpower.com/resource/us-initial-quality-study-iqs

