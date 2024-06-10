FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America was recently named a Gold Winner for the 2024 Merit Awards for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in HR for its philanthropic and youth development program. Hyundai and its employee resource group (ERG), Amigos Unidos, were recognized for the Career Experience Program, an annual program that seeks to generate interest and raise awareness of the various and diverse career opportunities available in the automotive industry.

College students attend the Hyundai Career Experience Program at Hyundai National Headquarters in Fountain Valley, Calif. on Oct. 13, 2023 (Photo/Hyundai) Hyundai Named Merit Award ‘Gold’ Winner for Corporate Social Responsibility

"Hyundai is proud of this recognition from Merit Awards for our Career Experience Program," said Brandon Ramirez, director of corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor America. "This initiative is a testament to Hyundai's ongoing commitment to our local community and developing the future of the automotive workforce."

Available to middle school and first- and second-year college students, the Career Experience Program is an opportunity for students to hear from employees in various departments and to participate in workshops highlighting these careers.

The Merit Awards for human resources were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, innovation, positive work environment, and more. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media, and consultants.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

