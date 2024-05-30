Hyundai Named the Official Automotive Partner of Liga MX in the U.S.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has been named the official automotive partner of Liga MX in the U.S., the most-watched soccer league in the country, announced by TelevisaUnivision, the world's leading Spanish-language media company, during its 2024-25 Upfront in New York. Hyundai joins a growing roster of official Liga MX sponsors, following TelevisaUnivision's landmark partnership that brought the Mexican soccer league's commercial rights to the U.S. in 2022, furthering its commitment to U.S. soccer fans.

"Partnering with Liga MX and TelevisaUnivision is an exciting opportunity for Hyundai to deepen our engagement with soccer enthusiasts across the U.S.," said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "This collaboration not only aligns with our global sports initiatives but also allows us to celebrate and support the rich culture and passion that Liga MX fans bring to the sport. We look forward to this journey of driving new experiences and connecting with this vibrant community of futbol fans."

As part of the new partnership, Hyundai will have exclusive vehicle rights on linear TV, digital and streaming, social, and U.S. grassroots activations of Liga MX (Men's First Division), Liga MX Femenil (Women's First Division), e-Liga MX (Gaming Competition), Festival de Campeones, and Liga MX Fiestones.

"Hyundai has a long history of supporting futbol in the U.S. and globally," said Erik Thomas, director, experiential and multicultural marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "Through our partnership with TelevisaUnivision and Liga MX as the official automotive partner in the U.S., we will be able to reach enthusiastic and loyal fans of the Mexican soccer league. This is a key step for us as we universally reach diverse audiences that embrace these matches regardless of language spoken."

Hyundai's involvement with soccer dates to 1999, fostering numerous partnerships with football clubs, players, and associations worldwide, including men's and women's World Cup games. In 2021, Hyundai became the presenting sponsor of Sábado Futbolero (Saturday Soccer) with the #BecauseFútbol campaign that featured three Spanish-language TV spots and highlighted the fan rivalry between Chivas de Guadalajara and Cruz Azul of Liga MX.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

