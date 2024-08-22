Hyundai Named Top Mass-Market Brand in J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Tech Experience Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

Study measures how well automakers integrate new technologies into their vehicles and gauges user satisfaction

2024 Santa Fe wins mass-market Infotainment and Connectivity Award for phone-based Digital Key technology

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, Hyundai is being recognized as the top mass-market brand in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) StudySM. The study focuses on evaluating users' experience with advanced vehicle technologies over a model's first 90 days of ownership. It assesses how much owners enjoy their vehicles' technologies and how many problems they have while operating them.

The 2024 Santa Fe also earned the J.D. Power Mass Market Infotainment and Connectivity award for its phone-based Digital Key. This recognition highlights the added convenience and peace of mind the technology offers users. Beyond this user-friendly feature, the Santa Fe reflects Hyundai's dedication to advancing vehicle innovations and ensuring customer satisfaction.

"We appreciate this recognition for cutting-edge tech because we work hard to put the customer at the center and work to make sure the tech viscerally connects," says Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "It is important that the tech is innovative and enhances safety and provides a driving experience that is safer, smoother, and more satisfying."

Hyundai Digital Key is an available feature on 2024 Santa Fe, enabling drivers to start the vehicle using a smartphone app and Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology instead of a physical key.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

i Near Field Communication (NFC) digital smartphone key requires a compatible Android smartphone and an appropriately equipped 2024 Santa Fe vehicle. Not all Android devices are compatible. Santa Fe vehicle must be equipped with smart key with push button start, wireless device charging, and Audio Video Navigation System 5.0 (or newer) or Display Audio 2.0. Lock/unlock functionality works on front doors only. Features and specifications subject to change. See your Owner's Manual for additional details and limitations.

