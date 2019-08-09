Hyundai NEXO Fuel Cell SUV Earns Top Safety Pick+ Award from Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

To qualify for a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK + award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It also needs an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good headlight rating. The NEXO, a midsize premium SUV, has good ratings in all six crashworthiness tests.

Its standard front crash prevention system earned a superior rating. The vehicle avoided collisions in 12 mph and 25 mph track tests and has a forward collision warning system that meets National Highway Traffic Safety Administration criteria. In addition, NEXO comes with standard high-beam assist, which may automatically switch between high beams and low beams, depending on the presence of other vehicles.

"Hyundai and its engineering team continue to make vehicles even safer with the addition of active standard safety features, prioritizing cutting-edge safety and convenience at the forefront of the driving experience," said Scott Margason, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "Our NEXO further emphasizes this priority on safety, with generous driver-assistance technologies and excellent passenger protection in a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle."

