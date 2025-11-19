Hyundai Palisade Named Best Family Vehicle for 2026 by Valnet Autos

Valnet Auto Teams at CarBuzz, HotCars, andTopSpeedselected the 2026 Palisade as the Best Family Vehicle in its inaugural 'Buzz Awards'

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai Palisade was named the Best Family Vehicle for 2026 by Valnet Autos in their inaugural 'Buzz Awards.' The Best Family Car for 2026 prioritizes the comfort of all members of the family, not just the one behind the wheel. The category considers affordability, reliability, and safety, while practicality also weighs heavily in the competition. The 2026 IONIQ 9 was also a contender for this category and the 2026 IONIQ 5 XRT was nominated for Best Off-Road Warrior category.

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade is photographed in California City, Calif., on April 16, 2025.

"The 2026 Palisade's all-new exterior and interior is bold yet refined, encapsulating a more-refined platform that delivers more space for people and cargo," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The elongated space can accommodate seven or eight passengers across three rows for the perfect family trip. We appreciate the recognition in the Valnet Autos 2026 Buzz Awards."

The all-new Palisade is ready to meet the needs of more families than ever before. It's not just Palisade's additional space, longer driving range and rugged ability that impresses; its infotainment, convenience, and advanced safety-system upgrades mean that this new model is more capable in every dimension.

Approximately 100 new vehicle models were assessed during the year by Buzz Awards' writers. The seven vehicles awarded 'Best of' are the cars and trucks that move the benchmark for automotive excellence and are Buzz Awards' top picks for cars to buy in their respective segments heading into 2026.

"Our combined editorial teams expressed a lot of love for the newly refined Hyundai Palisade – already one of our favorite nameplates for family sized SUVs," said Seyth Miersma, director, Communications, Valnet Autos. "The team was especially taken with the functional, beautifully designed cabin, where three comfortable rows of seating almost magically fit in a modest exterior footprint. This year the Palisade was the clear voting favorite, and we think will make a perfect one-car solution for car shoppers across the country."

