Hyundai Teases CRATER Concept Global Debut Ahead of AutoMobility LA 2025

The CRATER Concept will be viewable throughout AutoMobility LA 2025 media days, as well as Los Angeles Auto Show public days from Fri., Nov. 21 – Sun., Nov. 30. In addition, the vehicle's global debut press conference will be livestreamed around the world. The broadcast can be viewed beginning at 9:45 a.m. PT. Tune in to see the reveal of Hyundai's bold new off-road concept vehicle.

CRATER Concept is a compact off-road SUV show vehicle that embodies capability and toughness. It is a design exploration that captures the spirit of adventure. Inspired by extreme environments, the CRATER Concept was conceived at Hyundai America Technical Center (HATCI) in Irvine, Calif. and has been crafted to amplify the same spirit and robustness found in Hyundai's XRT production vehicles, including the IONIQ 5 XRT , SANTA CRUZ XRT , and the new PALISADE XRT PRO .

Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities.

