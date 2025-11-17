Hyundai Teases CRATER Concept Global Debut Ahead of AutoMobility LA 2025

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyundai unveiled teaser sketches of the CRATER Concept extreme off-road show vehicle. CRATER Concept is set to make its global debut during a press conference at AutoMobility LA 2025 in Los Angeles, Calif. on Nov. 20 at 9:45 a.m. PT.

The CRATER Concept will be viewable throughout AutoMobility LA 2025 media days, as well as Los Angeles Auto Show public days from Fri., Nov. 21 – Sun., Nov. 30. In addition, the vehicle's global debut press conference will be livestreamed around the world. The broadcast can be viewed beginning at 9:45 a.m. PT. Tune in to see the reveal of Hyundai's bold new off-road concept vehicle.

CRATER Concept is a compact off-road SUV show vehicle that embodies capability and toughness. It is a design exploration that captures the spirit of adventure. Inspired by extreme environments, the CRATER Concept was conceived at Hyundai America Technical Center (HATCI) in Irvine, Calif. and has been crafted to amplify the same spirit and robustness found in Hyundai's XRT production vehicles, including the IONIQ 5 XRT , SANTA CRUZ XRT , and the new PALISADE XRT PRO .

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com .

