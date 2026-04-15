Hyundai Partners with Cal State Long Beach to Support STEM Workforce Development Through Mentorship

Hyundai engineers mentor Cal State Long Beach students ahead of 2026 Baja SAE competition

Hyundai leaders champion women in engineering, STEM, and data-driven careers

Initiative supports Hyundai Hope's focus on STEM education and workforce readiness

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America is reinforcing its commitment to the next generation of innovators by supporting California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) through hands-on mentorship and engagement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) focused academic programs:

Hyundai engineers and product planners volunteer at CSULB with SAE for a critical design review of students’ vehicles at CSULB in Long Beach, Calif. on March 21, 2026. (Photo/Hyundai) Mikayla Kosmala, manager, quality data analytics, Hyundai Motor America speaks to women studying STEM at CSULB in Long Beach, Calif. on April 10, 2026. (Photo/Hyundai)

Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Design Review : Hyundai engineers and product planners participated in a critical design review of CSULB student-built off-road vehicles ahead of the May 2026 Baja SAE competition.

: Hyundai engineers and product planners participated in a critical design review of CSULB student-built off-road vehicles ahead of the May 2026 Baja SAE competition. BEACH Women in Engineering Conference 2026: Mikayla Kosmala, manager, quality data analytics, Hyundai Motor America, spoke with students about systems thinking and data-driven decision making in STEM fields.

The initiative connects Hyundai engineers, product planners, and leaders with CSULB students to provide real-world technical feedback, career mentorship, and exposure to industry expectations in engineering and data-driven roles.

These efforts are part of Hyundai Hope, Hyundai Motor America's corporate social responsibility initiative committed to expanding access to STEM education and workforce readiness. Through direct collaboration with CSULB students and faculty, Hyundai employees volunteered their time and expertise to help prepare students for real-world engineering challenges, offering industry perspective, technical insights, and professional guidance.

"Hyundai is proud to invest in the next generation of STEM leaders at CSULB," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America. "Through hands‑on learning and mentorship, we're helping students turn their passion for STEM into meaningful careers that shape where mobility goes next."

Hands-On Engineering Mentorship at CSULB

Hyundai engineers and product planners participated in a critical design review at CSULB with the SAE Baja team. The review supported students preparing their vehicles for entry into the Baja SAE competition in May 2026, a rigorous collegiate competition that challenges teams to design, build, and test off-road vehicles. Students presented their progress, outlined key challenges, and shared their roadmap for advancing the design. Hyundai volunteers provided detailed feedback on design strategy and offered ideas on precise technical refinements, helping students strengthen their readiness for competition while gaining valuable exposure to industry expectations.

Championing Women in STEM

Hyundai also recently supported the BEACH Women in Engineering Conference, an event dedicated to empowering and inspiring women pursuing careers in STEM and engineering. The conference featured practicing engineers and other STEM-related leaders who shared insights into their industries, career journeys, and strategies for professional growth. During a session focused on systems thinking, Mikayla Kosmala, manager, quality data analytics, Hyundai Motor America, shared her experience working in quality service engineering at Hyundai and discussed the importance of data-driven decision making, collaboration, and adaptability in today's rapidly evolving mobility landscape.

By engaging directly with students through mentorship, technical review, and professional storytelling, Hyundai continues to invest in education-driven pathways that foster innovation, inclusion, and long-term career readiness.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is the corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the well-being of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time, talent, and resources to nonprofit organizations that support health, safety, education, and sustainability, fostering positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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