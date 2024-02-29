Hyundai Pays Tribute to the African American Community in Commemoration of Black History Month

"As we celebrate Black History Month, let us honor the resilience, creativity, and invaluable contributions of Black leaders, innovators, and visionaries throughout history," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "At Hyundai, we recognize that diversity brings fresh perspectives and fosters innovation. Furthermore, we are committed to championing the voices of the African American community through dedicated financial commitments, strategic sponsorships, and active community engagement, all aimed at collectively shaping a brighter future together."

Philanthropic Commitments

Hyundai's support to empower future generation of leaders extends beyond Black History Month and is a year-long commitment. As part of this ongoing dedication, Hyundai has contributed $25,000 to support the Howard University's HBCU-Africa Correspondents Corps (HBCU-ACC) program, an initiative of the Center for African Studies. This initiative is designed to bridge the diversity gap in international affairs by providing African and African Diaspora students with valuable professional development opportunities. Through networking and hands-on experience, participants, including aspiring journalists and political scientists, are equipped with the skills necessary to pursue careers as international correspondents or political commentators.

Hyundai Progress Project

The Progress Project at Hyundai provided financial support to Black-owned business so they can foster growth in their community. This year, award recipients were chosen in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, Michigan—near Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. and the new Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory in Superior Township to receive donations of $15,000.

The Black-owned businesses to receive donations included 3N1 Fitness Revolution, a multidimensional gym of holistic well-being where members can get physically, nutritionally, and mindfully fit; A-Square Fight Club, an affordable boxing gym that focuses on the art, conditioning, and science behind training; and Issa's Pizza, a cherished establishment catering uniquely to Michigan's diverse community.

Hyundai + Pandora Presents A Celebration of Black Creativity in the Arts

Hyundai and Pandora hosted an exclusive event in New York, dedicated to celebrating the arts through an immersive and intimate experience. The event featured a stimulating discussion on the evolution and diversification of artistic mediums, alongside heartfelt tributes to cultural contributors. This unique experience highlighted the invaluable contributions of Black thought leaders in music, visual arts, fashion, dance, and beyond, offering our consumers an enriching perspective. Additionally, a donation was provided to the Black Music Action Coalition to uplift and empower Black artists, organizations, and individuals.

Hyundai's 2024 Sonata Marketing Campaign, "Smell the Flowers"

Hyundai Motor America (HMA) and its first-ever African American marketing agency of record, Culture Brands, launched their new multicultural campaign featuring the 2024 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. The new campaign, titled "Smell The Flowers", aims to recognize the influence and power of African American women as consumers and changemakers. "Smell The Flowers" is the newest addition to the award-winning OKAY Hyundai series, a theme designed to strengthen the connection between Hyundai and the African American community through the embedding of cultural references and nuances in its creative messaging.

Culture Brands

Culture Brands is an independent, minority and female-owned agency that exists to authentically celebrate, reflect and represent African Americans in media. Founded in 2017, by 15-year advertising veteran Eunique Jones Gibson, we create culturally relevant and affirming campaigns and content that engage African American audiences by ensuring they are seen, heard and valued. At Culture Brands, we are constantly engaged in a two-way conversation with the African American community through our owned and operated media platforms and consumer brands such as the award-winning Because of Them We Can® and #CultureTags®. The agency is headquartered right outside of the nation's capital in Lanham, MD. www.culturebrands.co

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America