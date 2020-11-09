Hyundai Plans Formidable Blitz of Twelve New and Significantly Enhanced SUVs through 2021

- 12 new SUV products in less than 15 months includes new and significantly refined gasoline, Hybrid, Plug-in, BEV, and N Performance Models

- Tucson, Santa Fe, Kona, Santa Cruz and a new electrified SUV all planned with new design, eco-powertrain availability and major platform options through 2021

- Planned product onslaught ensures Hyundai has one of the freshest SUV and eco-focused line-ups in the entire industry