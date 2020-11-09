Hyundai Plans Formidable Blitz of Twelve New and Significantly Enhanced SUVs through 2021
- 12 new SUV products in less than 15 months includes new and significantly refined gasoline, Hybrid, Plug-in, BEV, and N Performance Models
- Tucson, Santa Fe, Kona, Santa Cruz and a new electrified SUV all planned with new design, eco-powertrain availability and major platform options through 2021
- Planned product onslaught ensures Hyundai has one of the freshest SUV and eco-focused line-ups in the entire industry
Nov 09, 2020, 12:00 ET
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today announced a sustained and commanding product blitz of 12 new and enhanced SUVs continuing through the 2021 calendar year. The fresh pipeline of new SUV products will include new and refined internal combustion, hybrid, plug-in, BEV and N performance models. These models include the Tucson, Santa Fe, Kona, Santa Cruz and a new dedicated-platform, electrified Ioniq SUV, all of which feature new designs, eco powertrain availability and major platform options.
"Our hard-working engineers, designers and development teams have developed fantastic new products for our customers. Hyundai's SUVs, eco-focused vehicles and high-performance N products are here, and I can't wait to see how consumers and enthusiasts react to our most impressive new product line-up to date," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.
Hyundai Motor America
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.
Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram
SOURCE Hyundai Motor America