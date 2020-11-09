Hyundai Plans Thrilling Cadence of Seven N and N Line Performance Models through 2022
- Seven Exciting N and N Line Products Planned for the U.S. in just over Two Years
- N Performance Model Onslaught Reaches Enthusiasts in a Wide Variety of New Segments and Price Points
- Sports, Sedan and SUV segments to Offer N and N Line Models
- Elantra N Will Be the Next N brand model Revealed for the U.S.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today announced an exciting, sustained cadence of seven new N and N Line models in sports, sedan and SUV segments through the 2022 calendar year. This steady flow of sensational new N brand performance models will include variants in each major vehicle category, including three purist N models and four N Line models. Offering N models in each of these categories ensures that enthusiasts from every walk of life will enjoy driving an exciting new N model. Elantra N will be the next N brand model to be revealed for the U.S.
The N brand family has currently revealed the Veloster N, Sonata N Line and Elantra N Line, with the remaining four N brand models to be unveiled in the near future. Early consumer research feedback on these future N models has been very positive.
"I'm proud of what our talented N brand engineers, designers and product development teams have in store for enthusiast customers. Hyundai is committed to developing exciting, heart-charging N models in varied segments that reflect our passion to indulge enthusiasts. We're confident that enthusiasts will relish the agility and performance of our new N Line models," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.
