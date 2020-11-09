Hyundai Plans Thrilling Cadence of Seven N and N Line Performance Models through 2022

- Seven Exciting N and N Line Products Planned for the U.S. in just over Two Years

- N Performance Model Onslaught Reaches Enthusiasts in a Wide Variety of New Segments and Price Points

- Sports, Sedan and SUV segments to Offer N and N Line Models

- Elantra N Will Be the Next N brand model Revealed for the U.S.