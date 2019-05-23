Hyundai Presents the Third Annual National Salute to America's Heroes Memorial Day Weekend Celebration in Miami Beach

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Salute to America's Heroes presented by Hyundai returns to Miami Beach this Memorial Day weekend on May 25-26, 2019. Now in its third year, the patriotic two-day event is designed to pay tribute and honor military and first responders. The event combines the Hyundai Air & Sea Show with the Music Explosion presented by Hyundai and countless interactive displays creating a family-friendly experience for everyone.

New this year, a one-hour television show executive produced by Peter Berg, Gold Star Tribute: A National Salute to America's Heroes, airs nationally on the USA Network on Sunday, May 26, 2019 with powerful footage from the Hyundai Air & Sea Show intertwined with heroic stories, bringing the message of remembrance and sacrifice to a national audience.

"We've been part of the National Salute to America's Heroes since its debut in 2017 because it's very close to our hearts at Hyundai to honor our military and first responders for their service," said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We are grateful for the partnership with the U.S. Armed Forces and together our mission is to make this event the largest national celebration of Memorial Day in the country. Bringing on Peter Berg to tell the heroic stories of our country's service members is an important and significant enhancement this year. This partnership continues Hyundai's long-term commitment to recognize the sacrifices our service men and women make to defend our country."

"It is thanks to the support of Hyundai that we are able to create an event that honors and pays its respects to the men and women of our military and first responders," said Mickey Markoff, president and executive producer, National Salute to America's Heroes. "There is no better time than Memorial Day weekend to pay tribute to our military, first responders, and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom."

National Salute to America's Heroes Event Details

The National Salute to America's Heroes is anchored by the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, The Greatest Show Above the Earth™. The air show is headlined by the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and is a showcase for the men, women, technology and equipment from all five branches of the U.S. military, police, firefighter and first responder agencies. The Memorial Day weekend event also includes the Music Explosion presented by Hyundai on the sands of South Beach on the evening of May 26 with performances including Young Musicians Unite, the U.S. Army's As You Were band, the U.S. Air Force's Max Impact band, the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team, Andre Archat, LV The Artist and culminating with international pop sensation Flo Rida.

Experiential activations are centered at Lummus Park, spanning more than four city blocks on Ocean Drive and will include the Hyundai Hangar, a patriotically inspired consumer lounge honoring the military and first responders. The Hyundai Hangar, located between 12th and 13th Street, will feature a collaborative chalkboard memorial wall for messages to family and friends who have served and other interactive activities and themed giveaways. Hyundai will also have several other activations communicating its built in the U.S. story and vehicle displays throughout the area, including specially-wrapped Hyundai Konas honoring each branch of the U.S. Armed Services, the all-new Palisade SUV, all-new 2020 Sonata, the Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs and the performance Veloster N.

The National Salute to America's Heroes presented by Hyundai debuted in 2017 along the shores of Miami Beach to a daily crowd of more than 100,000 spectators. The 2019 nationally recognized event is expected to be even more exciting, with a larger spectator viewing area and a free-to-the-public Display Village, Action Zone and Kids Zone, all located between 11th and 14th Streets along Ocean Drive, which will include interactive displays from military service branches and corporate partners.

Special beach-access tickets for the Hyundai Air & Sea Show and the Music Explosion presented by Hyundai can be obtained at local Hyundai dealerships in South Florida.

USA Network TV Special

The highly anticipated one-hour television show, Gold Star Tribute: A National Salute to America's Heroes, airs nationally on the USA Network on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (all time zones), capturing the best moments from the weekend in Miami Beach. Executive produced by the popular actor, writer, producer and director Peter Berg and produced by Film 45, will feature real-life military stories of sacrifice, courage and honor, offering viewers a cathartic remembrance and raw celebration that cannot be found anywhere else. The show will also highlight military demonstrations from the Hyundai Air & Sea Show.

This collaboration continues Hyundai's partnership with Peter Berg, Film 45 and the U.S. military, who together executed the acclaimed 2017 Super Bowl commercial Operation Better. During the game that year, Hyundai surprised U.S. troops with a virtual reunion with their loved ones and captured it in a 90-second film that aired at the end of the game. The spot was viewed more than 72 million times across various platforms and was deemed the most effective ad in emotional and practical metrics by Adweek (based on Unruly's EQ Score), among other honors.

Hyundai Doubles its Military Incentive

As part of its broader commitment to honor military and first responders, Hyundai is doubling its military incentive on all its vehicles for U.S. service men and women. Any active, retired or discharged military personnel and any active first responders and their spouses can receive $1,000 toward the purchase of any new Hyundai vehicle through June 3, 2019. For additional details, please visit Hyundai Military Program and Hyundai First Responders Program.

Hyundai also shows its support for the U.S. Military through a dedicated internal employee resource group called Stars and Stripes. In addition, Hyundai's Veteran Employment Transition program recruits military veterans for Hyundai dealership parts and service positions. The success of these programs has led to Hyundai being named one of the nation's Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Companies by U.S. Veterans Magazine in 2019, the sixth time in the last seven years Hyundai earned this honor.

National Salute to America's Heroes

The National Salute to America's Heroes presented by Hyundai is a nationwide two-day celebration held on Miami Beach, Florida, featuring the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, Music Explosion presented by Hyundai, and 365 Salute initiative. Held Memorial Day weekend, the National Salute to America's Heroes presented by Hyundai focuses on honoring and paying tribute to the military and first responders who protect the freedoms of all Americans. For more information, please visit www.USAsalute.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide, and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

http://www.hyundainews.com

