Hyundai Proudly Supports the LGBTQ+ Community as a Presenting Sponsor of the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

As a part of the event, Hyundai will partner with dynamic street artist Corie Mattie aka "LA Hope Dealer" to create an art installation that features letters of support written to queer youth. Extending the impact, there will be a writing station where GLAAD guests can write letters to queer youth in Oklahoma. For every letter collected, Hyundai will donate $10 to GLAAD to further fund their youth outreach. Hyundai will also work with Mattie to curate vehicle wraps inspired by the collected letters for the 2024 Santa Fe and IONIQ 5. These wrapped vehicles will be on display and will be used for future pride month activities.

"For nearly a decade Hyundai has stood as an advocate alongside GLAAD as a proud sponsor of the GLAAD Media Awards," said Erik Thomas, director, experiential and multicultural marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "As the awards show continues to evolve, Hyundai is always looking for creative ways to amplify LGBTQ+ voices at the shows, while also integrating our newest vehicles in a thoughtful and meaningful way."

"Hyundai Motor America's continued support of the LGBTQ+ community as a presenting sponsor of the GLAAD Media Awards enables our work to amplify inspiring LGBTQ+ voices at the event and truly makes a difference in GLAAD's work to accelerate acceptance year-round," said Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO, GLAAD. "Hyundai's commitment to uplift LGBTQ+ artists at the GLAAD Media Awards is a testament to the brand's dedication to support our community in authentic and inspiring ways."

Continuing the support of creative arts of all forms at GLAAD, Hyundai will also partner with LGBTQ+ musical artist David Archuleta to perform live during the Afterparty. The sponsorship also extends across digital, social and earned media opportunities. Viewers can tune in to watch the GLAAD Media Awards which will begin streaming on Hulu on March 29th.

