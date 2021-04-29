Hyundai "Questions Everything" in Marketing Campaign for the All-New 2022 Tucson

Why "Question Everything"?

"Questions are the key to making things great and we questioned every detail and assumption when developing the all-new 2022 Tucson," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We used that as the creative hook in our campaign and had fun with our celebrity partners by asking some of life's most thought-provoking questions. This is our most innovative and technologically advanced Tucson ever. The all-new Tucson will define our brand for the future. We are supporting it with one of our most creative and expansive marketing campaigns we've ever executed."

Potentially the most important question: Which celebrities did Hyundai choose?

Some of America's favorite celebrities in entertainment, comedy, music, sports, cooking, and design were enlisted to star in Hyundai's new ad. In the 60-second comedic spot, "Question Everything," actor, producer, and director Jason Bateman; actress, writer, producer, and director Mindy Kaling; global superstar and actress Becky G.; basketball star Kawhi Leonard; chef, Emmy award-winning TV host, author, and restaurateur Giada De Laurentiis; and celebrity designer, author, producer and television personality Nate Berkus ask some of life's most unusual and burning questions, which culminate with Hyundai designers asking themselves the questions that led to Tucson redefining its segment. Additionally, there will be three 30-second feature-focused spots.

Next logical question: Where can I see the ad?

Watch it now on Hyundai's YouTube channel | "Question Everything": https://youtu.be/XI3-fJlmnoM

The commercial will air during some of the most high-profile programming, including the NBA Playoffs and PGA Championship, on various streaming services and in major broadcast network and cable programming. There is also a unique integration with The Masked Singer on FOX.

A behind-the-scenes video can be seen at https://youtu.be/DEw8yBI63aw.

It is 2021—are there any social media extensions beyond the TV spot?

Indeed, the campaign continues across multiple social media platforms with custom content and GIFs featuring the celebrities, along with a "Question Everything" TikTok challenge. The celebrities will also be engaging their followers on what they question most, and influencer and creator partnerships will showcase how the Tucson inspires bold change.

Where else might this campaign appear?

The media blitz will find Hyundai posing vexing Tucson-centric questions on posters and billboards, in email marketing, on Hyundai's website, at dealerships, on radio and across a variety of other digital media buys.

Who was the creative team behind this campaign?

The TV spot was directed by well-known commercial director Bryan Buckley, who has directed previous Hyundai ads, including the popular 2020 Super Bowl ad, "Smaht Pahk."

The "Question Everything" campaign was developed in collaboration with Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.

